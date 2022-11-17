Spoiler Alert
by Allen Forrest / November 17th, 2022
“‘The cat is out of the bag’ Christine Anderson.”
Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament, revealed Pfizer’s confession: “It was a gigantic lie what they [Pfizer] told us that these vaccines would prevent you from catching this virus or would prevent transmission. Well, none of that was true as it turns out, and based on that lie, all of the mandates, all of the lockdowns, all of the non-pharmaceutical measures of wearing masks, staying at home — all of that was based on that gigantic lie.”
