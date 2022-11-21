People up to No Good

Who’s Who in CIA: A biographical reference work on 3,000 officers of the civil and military branches of the secret services of the USA in 120 countries
A Participatory Economy Robin Hahnel
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
The Secret History of the Five Eyes Richard Kerbaj
The Trillion Dollar Silencer: Why There Is So Little Anti-War Protest in the United States Joan Roelofs
The Black Agenda Glen Ford
Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union Scott Ritter
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
Abolishing State Violence: A World Beyond Bombs, Borders, and Cages Ray Acheson
Can Global Capitalism Endure? William I. Robinson
America and the China Threat: From the End of History to the End of Empire Paolo Urio
by Allen Forrest / November 21st, 2022
