The New Normal

System Fail 15

As economic crises, climate catastrophe and war crimes become increasingly normalized, a creeping nihilism is starting to take hold.

In Lebanon people have had enough of rampant corruption, inflation and limits on bank withdrawals. Without any other options, they’ve resorted to robbing banks for their own money, to the cheers of supportive crowds.

Next up in Haiti recent fuel hikes have exploded in a powder keg of rioting and looting in the capitol city of Port Au Prince.

Finally in Mexico, some revenge for family members of 43 students who went missing in 2014 and a poorly named police station gets the attention it deserves from some Anarcha-Feminists.