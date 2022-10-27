Battle Royal: Robots, Transhumans, and Humans

by Allen Forrest / October 27th, 2022

Amazing robot sci-fi stories from the 1960s that spell out what we are about to go through with transhumanism and robotics. The Creation of the Humanoids

Isaac Asimov’s
Little Lost Robot

Isaac Asimov’s I, Robot by BBC Radio 4

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 5:55am and is filed under Artificial Intelligence (AI), Klaus Schwab, Science/Technology, The Great Reset, World Economic Forum (WEF).