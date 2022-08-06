Statistics
by Allen Forrest / August 5th, 2022
One website headlined: “Death claims up $6 BILLION: Fifth-largest life insurance company paid out for 163% more working-age deaths in 2021 after covid ‘vaccines’ were unleashed.”
In Europe, life insurance death claims are reported to have skyrocketed after, according to the European database, 40,000 deaths following COVID shots.
In America, life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs point to a 40% rise in deaths among the 18-64 age range.
