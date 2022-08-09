Scientism is a hideous religious proposition that science is god and thus requires a priesthood of scientists to administrate its dictates upon mankind. Anthony Fauci is a perfect example of such a high priest, declaring that the rest of us are too ignorant or stupid to understand the high things of his science. However, we know from other sources that Fauci is an empty suit of fraud and corruption.
— Technocracy News Editor
Scientism
Scientism is a hideous religious proposition that science is god and thus requires a priesthood of scientists to administrate its dictates upon mankind. Anthony Fauci is a perfect example of such a high priest, declaring that the rest of us are too ignorant or stupid to understand the high things of his science. However, we know from other sources that Fauci is an empty suit of fraud and corruption.