How an e-mail from AOC relates to the Covid death count

I feel fortunate to be reaching so many new people. Thank you. It inspires me to start revisiting articles I wrote before I started this Substack. For example, here are some edited excerpts from something I penned in April 2021.

On April 6, 2021, I got an email from the offices of AOC (she’s my congressperson) informing me that “those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 will be able to apply for retroactive reimbursements for burial costs.” A little further down in the email, something really caught my eye:

To apply for funeral reimbursement, you must provide “relevant documentation,” e.g. “a copy of the death certificate.” This certificate, we’re told, “must indicate the death ‘may have been caused by’ or ‘was likely a result of’ COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are also considered sufficient.”

I immediately hit “reply” to ask: If “phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient,” what do you think this says about the accuracy of the official death count?

I never heard back from AOC’s office.

At that point — 13 months into the “pandemic” and full swing into jab-mania — so much of the world had been conditioned to fear a virus based on the numbers: cases and deaths.

Those paying attention already knew that the testing process was (and still is) monumentally flawed. Literally, no one knows how many individuals actually “had” Covid. That number will never be accurately known and this should count as criminal negligence.

To add to the mix, in April 2021, we were being blatantly told that in order to be considered a “Covid death,” you only need to show something like “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of.” Even “COVID-19-like symptoms,” they stated, are proof enough of Covid.

How many dozens of symptoms have been associated with Covid in the past 2.5 years?

Serious question: What isn’t a “COVID-19-like symptom”?

Sixteen months after I wrote about AOC’s email, the powers that shouldn’t be are hiding the vaccine adverse events, creating a monkeypox scare, and still diligently invested in playing the insane game of “pandemic.”

If you haven’t started questioning yet, what will it take?

If you have been questioning — whether since yesterday or since March 2020 — thank you. Please keep going, never comply, and do not stop spreading the word and leading by example.