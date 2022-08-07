Bon Voyage?
by Allen Forrest / August 7th, 2022
COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, points to a fast up-take of into human liver cells where BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure. PDF of study.
Pfizer mRNA vaccine goes into liver and changes into DNA, Swedish study finds.
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
This article was posted on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at 9:04am and is filed under Cartoon, COVID-19, Health/Medical, Vaccines.