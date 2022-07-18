How a Dystopian Society “Solves” the School Shooting “Problem”

Reminder: The only thing we have to fear...

I just read about a recent survey conducted with school teachers that indicates that “nearly half are contemplating transferring schools or quitting altogether due to their concerns about safety.” These safety concerns are, of course, entirely based on the specter of school shootings.

FYI:

There are roughly 77 million students enrolled in schools in the U.S.

There are about 3.2 million teachers in the U.S.

So far in 2022, 27 students and teachers were killed in school-based shootings

I am not downplaying the losses. But I am inviting you to do the math and to check out my recent article and recent podcast. In those posts, Dr. David Carpenter and I explain in detail how manmade chemicals pose a real 24/7 danger to students and teachers — but no one wants to upset Corporate America by talking about it. So, we have the gun conversation yet again.

Anyway… what’s the Land of the Free™ gonna do about the allegedly huge danger of guns in schools? Well, here’s their solution:

It’s called a “school safety pod.” Never mind supposed safety, the makers of this baby excitedly claim it will result in “an increase in revenue due to higher enrollment.”

(Ah yes, please tell me again how capitalism is humane. I’m all ears.)

The only good thing I’ve seen so far on this story came from a person on Twitter who asked if the pods are where the cops will hide.

P.S. As a Facebook friend name Dom added: “Doesn’t look safe from a social distancing angle.”