How African Youth See China?

The number of air particles is till high in China, but it is making strong headway in reducing air pollution. China makes clear to US defense officials that it will staunchly oppose Taiwan independence. Most Africans see China in a more positive light tha the US. More …
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.
This article was posted on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at 5:09pm and is filed under China, Pollution, Video.