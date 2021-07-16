What the Science Says about COVID-19

Interview With Canadian physicist and interdisciplinary scientist, Denis Rancourt
by Eva Bartlett / July 16th, 2021
Very insightful words from Ottawa-based physicist and interdisciplinary scientist, Denis Rancourt, a former tenured professor of physics at U of Ottawa (20+ years) and currently a researcher with the Ontario Civil Liberties Association. He has written over 100 papers in leading scientific journals.
Denis speaks about a variety of issues pertaining to COVID-19, the faulty science around all things COVID-19, Ontario’s incompetent chief medical officers, the brutality of lockdowns—especially on the disadvantaged of society, and more.
Eva Bartlett is a Canadian freelance journalist and activist who has lived in and written from the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Lebanon. Her writings can be found on her blog, In Gaza. Read other articles by Eva, or visit Eva's website.