News on China | No. 59

by Dongsheng News / July 17th, 2021

In episode No. 59, China promotes competition and consumer rights, is developing the world’s largest wind power project in Gansu province, has removed the giant panda from endangered status, and more.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

