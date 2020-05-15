What is Gender?

A is for Anarchy

Gender is one of the most fundamental stories humans have created.

It is a story about each one of us that begins being told even before we are born. It intersects with other aspects of our personal experience and social position to shape the opportunities we will have and the abuses we will suffer.

Gender is a means for society to categorize people along a masculine and feminine binary – categories which leave no space for the complexities and nuances in each one of us.

For anarchists the disruption and reformation of gender is intimately connected to our struggles against illegitimate power.

The fight to reclaim the telling of your own gender story will be a struggle that may last your entire life. Don’t do it alone.