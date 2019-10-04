Trouble #22: Crossing the Line

The situation on the United State’s southern border continues to deteriorate. The American president, in a characteristic flourish of craven megalomania, has decided that his prospects for re-election hinge on his unique capacity to fix the country’s ‘broken borders’ and solve the problem of ‘illegal migration’ once and for all. To help bring this deranged and paranoid prophecy to fruition, Trump and his racist minion, Stephen Miller, have set out to purposefully manufacture chaos, fanning the flames of racial tensions in hopes of instilling fear, and greasing the wheels of further militarization.

Meanwhile, after crossing multiple countries by foot, desperate asylum seekers from failing Central American states are met by heavily armed soldiers and rolls of concertina wire. As nations around the world lurch towards nativist reaction, bracing themselves for a future certain to be shaped by increased waves of human migration, the US continues to pioneer new, innovative methods of profiting off human misery. From privatized detention facilities built in the shell of hastily re-purposed Wal-Marts, to increased state expenditures for drones and miles of symbolic metal walls, capital is nothing if not adaptable. In Trouble 22 we look at some of those profiting off this rotten state of affairs, those caught in its cross hairs, and those who are fighting back.

Featuring interviews with Maru Mora Villalpando, Mapache, Amrah and Eepa.

Pick up a copy of Mapache’s zine detailing his arrest and deportation: 4 Blocks from the Border