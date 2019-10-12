IRS Audits Poor People Far More Often Than the Wealthy

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / October 12th, 2019

Republicans gutted the IRS with New Democrat support. It ensured that the wealthy can cheat our nation with impunity, says Bill Black.

