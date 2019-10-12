IRS Audits Poor People Far More Often Than the Wealthy

Republicans gutted the IRS with New Democrat support. It ensured that the wealthy can cheat our nation with impunity, says Bill Black.
Plunder of the Commons: A Manifesto for Sharing Public Wealth Guy Standing
The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the U.S. Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil Dan Kovalik
Obama’s Unending Wars: Fronting the Foreign Policy of the Permanent Warfare State Jeremy Kuzmarov
How To Save The Planet: 10 simple steps that can change the world Luke Eastwood
Banking on the People: Democratizing Money in the Digital Age Ellen Brown
How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States Daniel Immerwahr
Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons Kris Newby
Future Histories: What Ada Lovelace, Tom Paine, and the Paris Commune Can Teach Us About Digital Technology Lizzie O’Shea
Sand and Blood: Americas Stealth War on the Mexico Border John Carlos Frey
The Five Hundred Year Rebellion: Indigenous Movements and the Decolonization of History in Bolivia Benjamin Dangl
by The Real News Network (TRNN) / October 12th, 2019
Republicans gutted the IRS with New Democrat support. It ensured that the wealthy can cheat our nation with impunity, says Bill Black.
This article was posted on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 9:12am and is filed under Classism, Poverty, Tax, Video.
All content © 2007-2019 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top