The Israel Lobby in the U.S.

Part 1 of 4

by Al Jazeera / November 8th, 2018

Censored Al Jazeera documentary exposing the Israel lobby in the U.S. (part 1 of 4). The documentary was never broadcast by Al Jazeera due to pressure from some Jewish groups and individuals. It was eventually leaked to a few groups, which posted some short clips. On 2 November the first two parts finally became available to the public. For more information see here. For information on pro-Israel influence on U.S. Congressional candidates. For a full list of the Israel lobby in the U.S. More information and additional documentaries on the Israel lobby can be here.

Al Jazeera English since 2006 is part of a growing network comprising more than 10 channels and divisions. Read other articles by Al Jazeera, or visit Al Jazeera's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 2:39am and is filed under Israel/Palestine, The Lobby, Video, Zionism.