Stanley Kowalski for President?

There’s even something -sub-human -something not quite to the stage of humanity yet! Yes, something – ape-like about him, like one of those pictures I’ve seen in – anthropological studies! Thousands and thousands of years have passed him right by, and there he is – Stanley Kowalski – survivor of the Stone Age! — Blanche Dubois from Streetcar Named Desire [The author highly recommends reading what the link leads to… to be able to fully appreciate his conclusion.]

President Trump — who folks ought to stop calling president, as it confers too much respect — has chosen to (once again, as he seems to do daily) underscore just how “sub-human” he is, praising a gubernatorial candidate in Montana for body slamming a reporter. This on the heels of “investigations” into the complicity on the part of Saudi Arabia’s leader in the Khashoggi murder and dismemberment.

Greg Gianforte, a truly brutish politician, pleaded guilty in June, 2017, paid a $385 fine, completed 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management training, wrote an apology letter to the Guardian journalist he had injured, and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, but the Empire’s Commander-in-Chief has chosen to put a positive spin on the whole enchilada.

Where are the Democrats on all this? Not a significant peep from their quarters as far as I can tell. In fact, everyone in my household talks regularly about how they seem to have dropped off the planet in general. Meaning, as disgusting as they are, one would at least expect (and wish) that they would be securing “equal time” in mainstream media circles to balance the incessant coverage of Trump trailblazing across the country at rallies every single day (it seems); my impression is that Trump commands virtually ALL the media focus, his opposition failing to demand an equal playing field. Of course, this is NOT to be rooting for that other party, but — rather — to wonder out loud why no member of the opposition from any quarters is creatively forcing the mainstream media to spotlight their opposition to Trump’s stances on California fires, feminist outrage, or the abuse of journalists, among many other issues. On an ungoing basis. We know why Democrats (in bed with the Republicans respecting WAR) don’t recoil in horror in front of the cameras over atrocities in Yemen and the like, but it’s hard to figure out what they’re thinking as they allow the ongoing dominance of Trump on the major networks in general.

Perhaps they’re meeting in secret, attempting to find a way to come up with a guy or gal with the goods that are popular today … for 2020. They’ve got to know already that a Biden or a Warren won’t cut the muster. Maybe they’re pushing one another’s envelopes privately with regard to how best market a Stanley Kowalski of their own.

Their biggest challenge, however, must be how they’re going to pull of renaming their organization The Party of Apes.*

* With apologies to the Kinks