A seated man is lifted

his arms held out stiffly

apparently frozen

We look from our curtained windows

fearing that we might be next,

the jobs all gone.

Is this another country?

we ask ourselves

where the underclass don’t belong

where the mentally ill,

those who have lost their jobs

sit on generous sidewalks.

Robert A. Davies published his first book of poems in 1955; since 1969 he has been writing seriously, but he has written up a storm in the years after his retirement from teaching and volunteer work in the community. Lately he has been focused on writing rather than doing readings or publishing in magazines off-line. He finds as much fun in writing as in walking in the woods. He can be reached at: rjdavies3@comcast.net.