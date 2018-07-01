New Start Highway

by David Chorlton / January 7th, 2018

A Red-tailed hawk on a power pole
surveys the last day in a year
riddled with deceit.
There is no truth
like his, with the fanning
of the primaries as he claims
his portion of the light
on a day too warm for the season.

Beside a slow running creek
the cottonwoods change color
while higher than cactus
and mesquite
the air on the plateau is clear
where big trucks roll
and a lone tree is decked
out in tinsel, hope
and stars.

We’ve reached the altitude
for ravens, with dry
earth pressed against the sky. No
stopping now:
a valley
waits for rain,
the minutes tick away,
traffic signs point toward
the future, and bumper stickers
expire at midnight.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems have appeared in many publications on- and off-line, and reflect his affection for the natural world, as well as occasional bewilderment at aspects of human behavior. His Selected Poems appeared from FutureCycle in 2014.

