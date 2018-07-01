New Start Highway

A Red-tailed hawk on a power pole

surveys the last day in a year

riddled with deceit.

There is no truth

like his, with the fanning

of the primaries as he claims

his portion of the light

on a day too warm for the season.

Beside a slow running creek

the cottonwoods change color

while higher than cactus

and mesquite

the air on the plateau is clear

where big trucks roll

and a lone tree is decked

out in tinsel, hope

and stars.

We’ve reached the altitude

for ravens, with dry

earth pressed against the sky. No

stopping now:

a valley

waits for rain,

the minutes tick away,

traffic signs point toward

the future, and bumper stickers

expire at midnight.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems have appeared in many publications on- and off-line, and reflect his affection for the natural world, as well as occasional bewilderment at aspects of human behavior. His Selected Poems appeared from FutureCycle in 2014.