Not even the dream hand

Un-knots you. I stretched it out

Never to placate you but

Take the wanton aback.

In your blind state… Blind

Of a differing kind

I fingered nose, eyes, mouth,

And the ear’s sounding tribunal.

Your heart I felt. I wanted

Its telling above others.

The roar it gave forth – worse

Than any air-raid. The manning of guns.

I surmised the pulse of your being

Should be aligned with hollyhocks.

I surmised

A free flighted bird.

I surmised

Storm clouds parted –

But there, on your brow

Something painted

A peal of bells

Where your mind struck five times

Not hours spent – never the dream hand –

Neither my grace or its own

Beguiled wretchedness could impede

What was, or isn’t, there.

Stefanie Bennett, ex-blues singer and musician, has published several

books of poetry, a novel and a libretto, and worked with Arts Action For

Peace. Of mixed ancestry [Irish/Italian/Paugussett-Shawnee] she was

born in Australia in 1945.