Gloaming Lilies

Ginger root lying on a brown paper sack

Can liberty and justice win our country back?

Praying for my life not to be

As useless as a plastic bag tangled a stream.

As a walk through the woods

Or as a ship on the sea

Visions fearful but beautiful

Speak comfort to me.

Grappling not to topple on a ship listing to starboard,

wondering if the storm will sink us where we’re harbored,

I see lightning rending the inky night in twain,

and there a vision flashes between the sheets of rain.

Bank of tiger lilies, orange fire in the gloaming.

Cease my wearied mind your roaming.

I see the beauty we must save, the love we must defend,

I see evil men will fall, their power at an end.

Rose petals drop from a fading bouquet

like harsh words dissolve at end of day.

Chani Zwibel is a graduate of Agnes Scott College, a poet, wife and dog-mom who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but now dwells in Marietta, Georgia. She enjoys writing poetry after nature walks and daydreaming.