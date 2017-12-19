From out the Silence…Light

Something silent this way comes –
What ancient angles call out the angels?
What sacred shapes complete the cycle?
This gray world is seeking its shine
crying out for color
Stain these windows
Paint these walls
Sing these hymns
and pray for the light at the end
of the tunnel
to pierce through a breaking fog
We’ve been left in the dark too long
Stoic statues waiting on a miracle –
Seeking some corporate master to save the day
when the answers lie not in concrete pavement
and flashing neon billboard advertisements
selling the sickness unto our death
but in the subtle shades of green
still alive and breathing
in an open park where trees are vibrant
and persistent grass pushes up through cracks
A fountain of youth
in the center of gravity’s rotation
A tower to Heaven
we can climb once we’re ready
Unbound of these earthly shackles
Prepared for a higher destiny
moving hand-in-hand toward something more
A cleansing tide is coming soon –
Who will be stuck in the oil spill?
Who will build their Buddha raft
and set sail atop the high peak wave?
A God sent ark built with
our own two hands and conscious ingenuity
Every problem has a solution
once the ways of old perception are smashed
with a hammer designed to demolish false idols
The Kingdom has been here all along
Time now to see who chooses
to unlock the pearly gates within
so the New Age can come in peace
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube ChannelRead other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.