From out the Silence…Light

Something silent this way comes –

What ancient angles call out the angels?

What sacred shapes complete the cycle?

This gray world is seeking its shine

crying out for color

Stain these windows

Paint these walls

Sing these hymns

and pray for the light at the end

of the tunnel

to pierce through a breaking fog

We’ve been left in the dark too long

Stoic statues waiting on a miracle –

Seeking some corporate master to save the day

when the answers lie not in concrete pavement

and flashing neon billboard advertisements

selling the sickness unto our death

but in the subtle shades of green

still alive and breathing

in an open park where trees are vibrant

and persistent grass pushes up through cracks

A fountain of youth

in the center of gravity’s rotation

A tower to Heaven

we can climb once we’re ready

Unbound of these earthly shackles

Prepared for a higher destiny

moving hand-in-hand toward something more

A cleansing tide is coming soon –

Who will be stuck in the oil spill?

Who will build their Buddha raft

and set sail atop the high peak wave?

A God sent ark built with

our own two hands and conscious ingenuity

Every problem has a solution

once the ways of old perception are smashed

with a hammer designed to demolish false idols

The Kingdom has been here all along

Time now to see who chooses

to unlock the pearly gates within

so the New Age can come in peace

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching

philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of

consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.

He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and

prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.

Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel