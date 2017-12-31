Cost of War

Penny for you thought

Nickel for your soul

The band is tuning the instruments

Bass drum banging, boom boom boom

Our saxophonist refuses to repent

For touching the violinist

When alone in the practice room

They are practicing patriotic melodies

Star Spangle Banner

America the Beautiful

God Save the Queen?

Such madness this must be a dream

Or to the aware

A nightmare

At half time the band marches forth

As one we rise to stand

To salute Old Glory for all it’s worth

The land of the free!

Remember the Maine and all that pain

But forget Wounded Knee

To Hell with Nat Turner and don’t examine slavery

Don’t dare whisper out the Liberty

Damn the British!

Damn the Spanish!

Damn the Mexicans!

Damn the Indians!

Damn the Kaiser!

Damn the Japs!

Dams those Nazis

Damn them Reds (of Russian, Cuban, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese variety)

Damn the Arabs!

Damn the entire world except for me!

They just hate our liberty

Damn supposed to forget that ship

And I let it slip

All the same

Ask Mister Palmer

Ask Mister McGovern

Ask Mister Hoover

Well half time is done

We’ll continue the game

We’re never to blame

We deserve no shame

That’s the story

Ain’t no mystery

Winner writes the history

And takes the glory

Penny for your thought

Nickel for your soul

A rat’s ass for a poor boy’s life

It’s his patriotic duty to kill and die

And for the sake of your defense

They require silence

And never, never ask why

John Kaniecki in an author and poet. He has nine books published (see his Amazon page). You can visit John’s website and his blog. John’s poem Tea With Joe Hill won the Joe Hill Labor Poetry Prize. His work has been published in over seventy outlets.