No more Left

Alone in the Space

where all the ideas

that anyone

were allowed

to remember

what had been and

why anyone

bothered

any notice to pay.

There

are the echoes

repetitions of sound

and events, events

constructed memories

in soundproof rooms

where outside

all the screams

were never heard.

The infant ears

on the umbilical cord

hung.

the screams

of his own brief escape

into the room of screams

unheard.

Why in the litter

six ’twas said

on arrival one

was dead

never to think

of sharing or hunger?

For birth in Christian arms

rewarded

by fire fragrantly baptized

repeated until again

sleep waits

in delicate euphemism

for life’s sometimes quiet end.

Seizing lungs and limbs

where between

the difference

the quick and the dead

a convention for eyes

slanted, angular in sight

not facial physiognomy.

Do we with that same

pronounced attention

photograph

those born(e) still

not strained

by the screaming

whose lungs and limbs

are free

for future sacrifice?

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..