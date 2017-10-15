Blind for a Day
by Ann Christine Tabaka / October 15th, 2017
If we all could be blind
just for one day
blind to status
blind to our differences
blind to the color of our brother’s skin
if we could see with our hearts
not with our eyes
would we act differently than we do now
If we needed to reach out
to hold out a hand
to help each other along the path
would we live differently than we do now
for only through blindness
can we begin to see the truth
We are all the same in the dark
Ann Christine Tabaka was born and lives in Delaware. She is a published poet, an artist, a chemist, and a personal trainer. She loves gardening, cooking, and the ocean. Chris lives with her husband and two cats. Her poems have been published in numerous national and international poetry journals, reviews, and anthologies. Chris has been selected as the resident Haiku poet for Stanzaic Stylings. Read other articles by Ann Christine.
