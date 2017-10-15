Blind for a Day

If we all could be blind

just for one day

blind to status

blind to our differences

blind to the color of our brother’s skin

if we could see with our hearts

not with our eyes

would we act differently than we do now

If we needed to reach out

to hold out a hand

to help each other along the path

would we live differently than we do now

for only through blindness

can we begin to see the truth

We are all the same in the dark

Ann Christine Tabaka was born and lives in Delaware. She is a published poet, an artist, a chemist, and a personal trainer. She loves gardening, cooking, and the ocean. Chris lives with her husband and two cats. Her poems have been published in numerous national and international poetry journals, reviews, and anthologies. Chris has been selected as the resident Haiku poet for Stanzaic Stylings. Read other articles by Ann Christine.