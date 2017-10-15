“A.P.”

by Jeffrey-Paul Horn / October 15th, 2017

1
Our hearts are canned
In cold aluminum

Minds bottled
For consumption
In glass
Or rigid plastecine

We search
For something to cling to

While the truth
Lies in the static
Between the stations

2
The Associated Press
Pressing its associates
To earn
Cheat
And steal

They
Tinkering
Digging
Poking and prodding

Working their lies
Into the cranial cortices
Of children and fools
Everywhere

3
Politicians just pundits
Programmed to exploit

Purging their will
Into our papers

Into our history

Propping their faces
Onto billboards and big screens
To save you
From your saviors

4
Denizens speaking their gospels
And the choirs singing their praises

Their demigods
Just clowns in blue suits

O’Reilly, Mahr
Rothschild and Stern
Beyhar or Winfrey
Limbaugh
Humble
Hanity
Cobain

Bieber
Stalin
Manson
Or Ghandi

5
They speak to the
Lamborghini driving
Brooks Brothers wearing
Libtarded conservative democrats

Mingling amongst right winged republicans
Crusaders of Reagonomic theory

Across from bible thumping freak parades

The prophets of the dollar

Sitting in the same room
With Satan
the policemen
Priests
Bartenders
And whores

All following the same dogma

6
All the while
The world is soft blue inlet into the next dimensional phase of reality

We are made of putty interlaced with marble and madness, brushed with tiny particulates of stardust

Nothing means nothing and everything could mean anything

Yet everything means nothing and anything can mean everything

7
We are just junkies of insanity

Spewing sweet dew laced confusion into the wind

Trying to hold the luster
Instead of the pearl

Born 1983 in Utica NY, Jeffrey-Paul Horn briefly attended ARP in 2001. Since then he's lived in various states across the country. He has been writing poetry since his early teens and recently had 3 chapbooks published with Clare Songbirds Publishing House. His aspiration is to leave a positive legacy through his art. Read other articles by Jeffrey-Paul.

