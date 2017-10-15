1

Our hearts are canned

In cold aluminum

Minds bottled

For consumption

In glass

Or rigid plastecine

We search

For something to cling to

While the truth

Lies in the static

Between the stations

2

The Associated Press

Pressing its associates

To earn

Cheat

And steal

They

Tinkering

Digging

Poking and prodding

Working their lies

Into the cranial cortices

Of children and fools

Everywhere

3

Politicians just pundits

Programmed to exploit

Purging their will

Into our papers

Into our history

Propping their faces

Onto billboards and big screens

To save you

From your saviors

4

Denizens speaking their gospels

And the choirs singing their praises

Their demigods

Just clowns in blue suits

O’Reilly, Mahr

Rothschild and Stern

Beyhar or Winfrey

Limbaugh

Humble

Hanity

Cobain

Bieber

Stalin

Manson

Or Ghandi

5

They speak to the

Lamborghini driving

Brooks Brothers wearing

Libtarded conservative democrats

Mingling amongst right winged republicans

Crusaders of Reagonomic theory

Across from bible thumping freak parades

The prophets of the dollar

Sitting in the same room

With Satan

the policemen

Priests

Bartenders

And whores

All following the same dogma

6

All the while

The world is soft blue inlet into the next dimensional phase of reality

We are made of putty interlaced with marble and madness, brushed with tiny particulates of stardust

Nothing means nothing and everything could mean anything

Yet everything means nothing and anything can mean everything

7

We are just junkies of insanity

Spewing sweet dew laced confusion into the wind

Trying to hold the luster

Instead of the pearl

Born 1983 in Utica NY, Jeffrey-Paul Horn briefly attended ARP in 2001. Since then he's lived in various states across the country. He has been writing poetry since his early teens and recently had 3 chapbooks published with Clare Songbirds Publishing House. His aspiration is to leave a positive legacy through his art. Read other articles by Jeffrey-Paul.