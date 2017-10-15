1
Our hearts are canned
In cold aluminum
Minds bottled
For consumption
In glass
Or rigid plastecine
We search
For something to cling to
While the truth
Lies in the static
Between the stations
2
The Associated Press
Pressing its associates
To earn
Cheat
And steal
They
Tinkering
Digging
Poking and prodding
Working their lies
Into the cranial cortices
Of children and fools
Everywhere
3
Politicians just pundits
Programmed to exploit
Purging their will
Into our papers
Into our history
Propping their faces
Onto billboards and big screens
To save you
From your saviors
4
Denizens speaking their gospels
And the choirs singing their praises
Their demigods
Just clowns in blue suits
O’Reilly, Mahr
Rothschild and Stern
Beyhar or Winfrey
Limbaugh
Humble
Hanity
Cobain
Bieber
Stalin
Manson
Or Ghandi
5
They speak to the
Lamborghini driving
Brooks Brothers wearing
Libtarded conservative democrats
Mingling amongst right winged republicans
Crusaders of Reagonomic theory
Across from bible thumping freak parades
The prophets of the dollar
Sitting in the same room
With Satan
the policemen
Priests
Bartenders
And whores
All following the same dogma
6
All the while
The world is soft blue inlet into the next dimensional phase of reality
We are made of putty interlaced with marble and madness, brushed with tiny particulates of stardust
Nothing means nothing and everything could mean anything
Yet everything means nothing and anything can mean everything
7
We are just junkies of insanity
Spewing sweet dew laced confusion into the wind
Trying to hold the luster
Instead of the pearl