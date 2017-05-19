“I will not forgive or forget” — Assange speaks

by RT / May 19th, 2017

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange speaks following Swedish prosecutors dropping their case on him. He’s now said we will work with US Justice Department on their case on him.

This article was posted on Friday, May 19th, 2017 at 8:42pm and is filed under Incarceration, Political Prisoners, Sweden, Video, WikiLeaks.