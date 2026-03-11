Why China Crushed Its Own Tech Giants

In late 2020, Beijing did the unthinkable: it attacked its own champions. Trillions in market value vanished, the world’s largest IPO was halted, and entire industries were banned overnight. Western investors called it “economic suicide,” but they were looking at stock prices while China was looking at its society. This episode explains why the “Golden Goose” had to be caged and how China is pivoting from consumer apps to the “Hard Tech” of the future.

