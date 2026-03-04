What if Russia and China Had Announced on Friday That They Would Intervene Together to Protect Iran against Unprovoked Aggression

To Defend International Law and the UN Charter, Prevent Regional War, Maintain Stability in Global Energy Supplies

At about noon, Moscow time, on Friday February 27, the Russian Security Council met in a video session. The regular weekly meeting of the Council is often at the end of the week.

The Foreign and Defense Ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Andrei Belousov, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, participated . Unless Russian intelligence had suffered an unprecedented and catastrophic failure, the Russian decision-makers knew that the US and Israel were about to launch their new war against Iran.

The Kremlin communique of the meeting posted at 13:50 said : “The discussion focused on steps needed to strengthen the constitutional order. Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko delivered the report.”

President Vladimir Putin and the Security Council agreed not to say anything about the situation in Iran.

The next day, Saturday February 28 at 13:54 the Russian Foreign Ministry announced what it had known in advance: “The scope and character of the military, political, and propaganda preparations that preceded this reckless step, including the deployment of substantial US military forces to the region, leave no doubt that this is a deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law.”

An hour later Lavrov telephoned Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi. By then the daylight attacks on Teheran and other targets around Iran had been under way since about 07:40 Moscow time — for more than five hours. Lavrov and the Kremlin already knew the strikes had targeted the compounds of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Security Council and military leaders.

The public disclosure said : “The Iranian minister briefed Sergei Lavrov on IRI [sic] leadership’s steps to repel the aggression by the United States and Israel, which had once again derailed talks on peaceful settlement of the issues concerning Iran’s nuclear programme. He informed Sergei Lavrov about the plans to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council. Sergei Lavrov condemned the absolutely unprovoked armed attack by the United States and Israel on Iran in violation of principles and standards of international law while totally ignoring hard repercussions for the regional and global stability and security. He pointed out the need to promptly stop the attacks against the Islamic Republic.” The communiqué was posted at 15:06.

An hour later the Security Council was meeting again, also by video, not face to face. The Kremlin posted the brief notice at 16:30: “The situation surrounding Iran was on the agenda.” At exactly the same time, the state news agency Tass reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying “the meeting participants discussed the situation around Iran.”

At 19:15, the Foreign Ministry posted the announcement that Lavrov had telephoned the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Al Thani. Referring to the US use of Qatar territory for the ongoing attacks, and the Iranian counter-attack, the communiqué said : “it is necessary that all the sides fully take into account the legitimate interests of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf. Sergei Lavrov has reaffirmed the well-known Russian initiative on building a collective security architecture of in the Gulf area.”

Twenty-four hours passed; Saturday turned into Sunday.

At noon, Moscow time, Putin announced that he had sent Pezeshkian a message without speaking directly: “Please, accept my deepest condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law. In our country, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly ties between Russia and Iran and to raising them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Please, convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, as well as to the leadership and to the entire people of Iran.”

Five hours later at 17:11, the Foreign Ministry announced it had “received the news of the killing of the Supreme and Spiritual Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, and senior Iranian officials in US and Israeli missile strikes with outrage and deep sorrow. The Russian Federation strongly and consistently condemns the practice of political assassination and manhunt for leaders of sovereign states that goes against the fundamental principles of civilised interstate relations and constitutes a grave violation of international law.”

The Ministry also noted : “Retaliation strikes at the US military bases in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, along with the activation of anti-aircraft defence systems, have caused damage to the international airports in Dubai, Kuwait City, sea ports, high-rises and hotels in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. It has been reported that navigation has been stopped in the Strait of Hormuz. This can lead to the blocking of hydrocarbon exports to the region and create a significant imbalance in the global oil and gas markets. We call for immediate de-escalation, cessation of hostilities, resumption of political and diplomatic processes, to settle any existing problems on the basis of the UN Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The legitimate interests of all the states in the Persian Gulf must be taken into account.”

At 18:21 Lavrov telephoned China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Russian report said they “highlighted the unity of Moscow’s and Beijing’s positions…They expressed their readiness to continue working together to help stabilise the situation”. They “condemned the large-scale military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory… They stressed that such acts of aggression represent a grave violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.”

In the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s version, it was noted that Lavrov had requested the call, not the other way round, nor by reciprocal agreement.

“China,” declared Wang, “has consistently upheld the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and opposed the use of force in international relations. It is unacceptable for the United States and Israel to launch strikes on Iran during the Iran-U.S. negotiations… it is also unacceptable for them to blatantly kill the leader of a sovereign state and incite government change…these actions violate international law and basic norms of international relations.”

Wang proposed, according to the communiqué, “an immediate cessation of military operations. Prevent the spread and spillover of war and prevent the situation from getting out of control. China attaches great importance to the security of Gulf countries and supports them in exercising restraint.”