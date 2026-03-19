US-Israel War against Iran Require a War Crimes Commission

Almost one year after the 2024 election on a peace platform, the Trump Administration backed itself into an alarming militaristic US-Israeli tag team that is not what the American public voted for. Almost immediately, the newly elected Peace President who continued to lust for the Noble Peace Prize, allowed his country to be drawn into a series of unconstitutional conflicts with the most recent being a severe unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

Early in Trump’s second term his no-new interventionist war pledge was no longer public policy when he failed to end the war in Ukraine as promised, followed by initiation of a failed bombing campaign against the Houthis, unprovoked attacks on Venezuelan fishermen with no proof of criminality, and the Trump administration’s generous offerings of weapons to support Israel’s genocide on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In March, 2025, the US Intelligence Assessment concluded that “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so.”

In June, 2025, with the US and Iran officials engaged in ‘negotiation’, the US with Israel joined at the hip, launched a surprise unprovoked illegal attack on Iran which came to be known as the Twelve Day War . On June 22, the US fired bunker busting missiles aimed at Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Those attacks were followed by a tentative ceasefire at Israel’s request to the US as the President insisted that all Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “ obliterated” which later proved to be untrue.

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In anticipation of US military action against Iran prior to February 28, Gen. Dan Caine, Chair of the Joint Chief of Staffs recommended that the President reconsider any intervention since US “resources would be greatly depleted” and that ‘the stakes are too high” when it comes to Iran. Trump’s response was “It is his opinion that it will be something easily won” as if the US would overcome any military challenge from Iran, following Trump’s habit to create the illusion of what he wants to hear.

Prior to the Israel-US pre-emptive strike, Iran warned that closing the Hormuz Strait was a potential response which was exactly Iran’s answer when the Israel-US attacks began.

Trump’s malicious attack on Iran began at 4 am on February 28 was met almost immediately with a more vigorous military response than either Trump or his Israeli partner expected. Early predictions for a quick, in-and-out decisive victory by Monday never materialized since Iran, presumably in a weakened state per Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s assurances, was fully prepared for the US-Israeli assault.

The war against Iran has exposed the last remaining veneer of the President’s delusional character, a malignant narcissist with a dangerous pathological edge just as the war has exposed Israel’s near total domination over every Trump foreign policy decision, all of which have been unsuccessful and increased the country’s $38 trillion debt.

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Trump’s history with Iran dates back to his first Presidential term soon after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA ) was approved. That Agreement would assure that Iran’s nuclear program would remain ‘peaceful’ as consistent with the IAEA and the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT).

In July, 2015, the J5 +1 (China, France, Russia, UK, Germany, US) announced an Agreement which would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and by January 2016, the JCPOA confirmed the necessary changes to Iran’s nuclear program that allowed its nuclear related sanctions to be waived.

The Agreement functioned smoothly with Iran meeting its obligations and with no kerfuffle until Donald Trump unexpectedly won the 2016 election.

Trump revealed his opposition to Iran in his first term when he unexpectedly withdrew the US from the JCPOA in May, 2018. Nullifying what six other nations had labored to create, President Trump suddenly and brazenly stated that “The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into” claiming it failed to protect US national security interests. Whatever those national security interests were remained unspecified. At the same time, the US reimposed energy, financial and electrochemical sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Given what we now know about the ease with which Trump ignored his previous peace promise and the number of Zionist campaign donors, it would be foolish to believe that Netanyahu, a frequent visitor to the Oval Office, had not used his considerable influence to ‘lobby’ Trump to follow his direction.

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As Trump allowed the JCPOA to be dismantled, it is safe to hypothesize that Trump was grossly uninformed that the very same Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Trump later cheered upon his assassination was also author of the Fatwa entitled “Prohibition of Weaponsof Mass Destruction.” That Fatwa, publicly announced in October 2003, opposed the acquisition, development and use of nuclear weapons which was consistent with Islamic tradition. That announcement was followed by an official statement presented at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna , Austria, in August 2005.

From there, US-Israel efforts focused on destroying Iran’s 2500 year Persian culture with 47 years of US sanctions crippling the Iranian economy to the point of economic collapse.

In 1945, the world’s first war crime trials after WW II, the Nuremberg War Crime Trial defined war crimes as “symbols of racial hatreds, of terrorism and violence, and of the arrogance and cruelty of power including a “fierce nationalisms and of militarism, of intrigue and war-making.”

As Chair of Nuremberg comments cited appropriately to fit the attack on Iran “wrongs that have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored because it cannot survive their being repeated” further stating that a war of aggression is a crime against peace under international law …. It is doubtful that any member of Trump’s Cabinet would explain to the President, unable to determine his own a strategy about how to dig out of the hole he created since he dared initiate an unprovoked war of aggression. It will be his responsibility to determine the most favorable outcome – and it may not be pretty. Or prepare Trump for the ugly realty that Iran is in the driver’s seat and depending on how desperate Trump is to find an exit, he may need to accept undesirable terms.



As the entire world has been privy to the US-Israel conflict against Iran in violation of international law, Trump has not yet understood that wars of aggression were specifically labeled by the Nuremberg war crimes trial. There can be little doubt that the President of the US has committed a series of war crimes including the deliberate carpet bombing of civilian areas and infrastructure, attacks on multiple schools, Shajareh Tayyiba elementary school , hospitals and a myriad of other civilian infrastructure.

And it would be within the realm of possibility that an international panel is probably already in the early stage of formation, organizing a professional, expert commission based on Nuremberg principles, to prevent war crimes on a massive level that the US and Israel have committed to ever again allow crimes against humanity.

As Chair of Nuremberg comments cited appropriately to fit the attack on Iran “wrongs that have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored because it cannot survive their being repeated” further stating that a war of aggression is a crime against peace under international law …. and that “crimes of aggression are the mother of all war crimes because from them come all other war crimes”.

In other words, as will be determined by an International independent panel convened to consider both the President of the US and Israel behavior in the course of their illegal, inhumane aggressive attack on Iran, have committed indefensible, deplorable war crimes against the People of Iran.