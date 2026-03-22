Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent

Career versus Integrity

Frank had just finished listening to online news about how US government officials viewed the Israel-United States war of aggression launched against Iran. Israel first and the US second, in that order since US secretary-of-state Marco Rubio had made it clear that the US joined in the warring after it learned that Israel was about to attack Iran.

Frank, a graduate student in chemistry, was well-rounded. He played sports, dabbled in art, and was also well-informed about geopolitical and economic issues. He often studied together with his classmate, Sunny, a teacher who was curious about current events in the world.

*****

“Frank why are you so frustrated by the news?” asked Sunny.

Sunny had noticed how Frank had rolled his eyes at the recent testimony of Tulsi Gabbard, the US director of National Intelligence. “Is it because of what Gabbard said?”

Frank replied with a question: “What do you think is the most important criterion for a politician?”

Sunny raised her chin. Her brown pupils veered upward. “Well, to serve the people.”

“Yes. And of course you mean the masses of people,” said Frank, sure that that was what Sunny meant.

Sunny nodded her raven-haired head.

“And what most important virtue must a politician have in order to serve the people?” continued Frank.

Sunny paused in thought. “Hmmm. There are many important virtues. Honesty, morality, truth-telling, doing the right thing.”

“Those are all fine virtues,” agreed Frank, “but how about integrity because integrity embodies all those things you just mentioned.”

“Yes, that seems like a good number one virtue,” she answered. “But what has this got to do with Gabbard?”

Sunny and Frank had both been supportive of Gabbard ever since she eviscerated Kamala Harris as a flawed presidential wannabe during a presidential debate, effectively ending Harris’ campaign.

“Look, I give Gabbard credit for sinking Harris and abandoning the senile Biden team. And I was fine with her joining the Trump cabinet because that was about as close to a progressive voice that the Trump team would take on. But I expected her to stand by what she had said she stood for. And when you go against your own principles, then that shows a lack of integrity.”

“You mean like when she presented the findings of the 18 intelligence agencies that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and Trump said he didn’t care what Gabbard said?” asked Sunny, staring at Frank.

“Exactly, Trump threw her under the bus and her response was to try and gain his good graces again. It was humiliating. Was Tulsi serving the people with her climb down? Or was she trying to hang on to a cabinet position from which her views were rendered nugatory.”

Sunny flinched. “You mean she should have resigned?”

Frank stood up and stretched his arms. “When your boss tells you basically that what you say is worthless to him, what should you do? Should you hold on to your prestigious position? Or should you resign?”

“Well, George Galloway thinks she is hot and would make the best president in the next election.” Sunny stood and walked to the laminated counter and leaned on it.

“She is hot, but that should not be a criterion for a president. And as good as Galloway usually is, he can also get it wrong sometimes.”

Frank returned to the main topic. “Anyway, after Gabbard had confirmed that Iran’s nuclear technology had been obliterated, she refused to answer a question from that senator Ossoff about whether Iran posed an imminent threat to the US. It is pathetic. She is compromising herself, apparently to hang on to a cabinet post. Terrorism head Joe Kent said Iran posed no imminent threat, and he had the dignity and integrity to resign.”

“Well, resigning would pretty much end Tulsi’s political career. She is persona non grata in the Democratic Party and would be the same for Republicans if she resigned,” reasoned Sunny.

“Probably, but what price do you put on maintaining your own integrity?”

Image credit: Bluesky Embed.