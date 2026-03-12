Trump’s Presidency and Iranian Missiles

The consequence of not facing consequences



Athens Is Burning! The School of Athens and the Fire in the Borgo, Salvador Dali

US hegemony is being dispatched to the landfill of history. Empires collapse, sometimes, slowly; sometimes, in rapid order. Trump’s war has proven to be an accelerant of the latter.

The following unnerves me as a Jewish person: Trump acting as the Zionist state’s errand boy for Greater Israel — all, as any objection to the machinations of Israel’s war provocateurs and genocide apologists are conflated not as a critique of Zionism’s odious to humanity agendas but the character of Jews in general i.e., the classic conflation of Zionism and Judaism bandied by Israel’s defenders. The cynical trope, in itself, is self-undermining in its inadvertent antisemitism.

Moreover, it opens both Zionist High Dollar elitist enablers of Israel as well as power and influence-bereft, anti-Zionist Jews (e.g., me and my family) to hoary Old World antisemitic lies (e.g., The Protocols of the Elders of Zion fables) of Jews ruling the world. The insidious storyline could go: You cannot afford gas and other necessities…Jewish machinations are to blame…and, granted, Jewish Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were key players in conniving the US into the present US empire-collapsing, US economy decimating war. Soon one expects to hear anti-semitic utterances at the hyper-inflation ridden gas pump and grocery store aisles.



Dreyfus Petit Journal 1894, Credit: Bibliothèque nationale de France

In my IMO, the most propitious remedies would include: for anti-Zionist Jews to make our voices the most vocal and passionate insofar as calling for Israeli leaders to be tried as war criminals; for the Zionist state to be dismantled as an ethno-supremacist state, and for full reparations to be paid to Palestinians and Israel’s perpetually attacked neighbors in the Levant.

In the US, the billionaire class (Jews and Gentiles alike) must be made to pay reparations due to the exploitation inherent to the rigged capitalist system. A system cannot have both billionaires and democratic institutions. Withal, Zionist billionaire donors were crucial insofar as launching and sustaining Donald Trump’s political rise. If you want to know a defining reason Trump signed onto Netanyahu’s war, follow the money.

Please do — for the trail of filthy lucre will not lead to my meager bank account nor my mezuzah-adorned front door.

Iranian missiles and Hezbollah rockets are hitting Israel and will continue to do so with increased intensity.

Yet Israel was coming apart at its homicidal maniacal seams, even before its murder-suicidal attack on the people of Iran.

Mental illness rates were soaring; the economy was circling the drain; the Ashkenazi elite were clamoring for the exits; right-wing religious lunatics were all but running the asylum.

Rumors spread in Israel bomb shelters, Bibi is continent-hopping on a private jet while the Zionist thugocracy, masquerading as a government, has passed laws that carry a five year sentence for photographing the carnage inflicted by Iran’s counter offensive. As reports, leaking out of the country reveal, Iranian missiles are causing the Israelis real and increasing pain.

Of course, Israeli pain is not reaching the level that the jackbooted thugs of the IDF perpetrated on Gaza’s civilians yet there is growing fear, death, and suffering nonetheless throughout the Zionist state.

First the crack-up then the crash.

To state the painfully obvious, the tragedy is self-inflicted, and comes as a consequence of nearly 78 years of Israelis avoiding any abiding consequence for their perpetual war criminality. In fact, the Zionist state was established by ethnic cleansing terrorists, an endless Nakba is still playing out in the occupied West Bank as you are reading these very words.

Insofar as Israel and the US, must the road of blood and ashes be the only path forward? So it seems. Word is, Trump, in secret, has, on multiple occasions since the advent of the Israeli-US war of choice implored Iran for a cessation of hostilities. Numerous times betrayed, Iran has refused his entreaty. (A standard US/Israel ploy is waging sneak attacks in the middle of peace talks, even to the point of murdering principle negotiators.)

We are talking about psychopaths, with a lying proclivity for claiming the followers of Islam are inherently violent zealots. Crash-outs occur when reality descends upon those unable to apprehend the circumstance that they have placed their belligerently obtuse selves. While it is true that Israeli authoritarians can and will jail individuals attempting to convey the truth out of locked down and besieged Israel, it is also true that Israel, by means of brutal repression to the point of genocidal campaigns, have not destroyed the spirit of the Palestinian people (but no, hasbara-sputtering jerkopaths – your attempts to erase history regarding the existence of Palestine will fail too).

In classical, tragic trajectory, Israel, increasingly, as events unfold, will not be in any position to change, by their go-to means of lying, jailing, torturing, and killing the trajectory of fate that they have wrought upon themselves.

Israelis, indoctrinated from birth by Zionist propaganda, and history as told by Jewish self-aggrandizing legends, will experience the ontological shock that arrives when all mechanisms of control are rendered inaccessible while US Americans, as the economy totters, will face staring into the keening abyss that opens at one’s feet with the loss of the aura of exceptionalism.

Palestinians, like African and Indigenous peoples of America and othered outsider groups (the latter, the present targets of ICE predation) have never possessed the luxury of breaking the worlds of a militarily weaker people then leaving others to sift through the ashes and rubble of what was once their lives.

Israel, without consequence, other than aforementioned soaring national rates of mental illness and the economic elite abandoning the nation for safer shores, committed genocide in Gaza as the US gangster imperium perpetrated a strong arm/shakedown/extortion operation on Venezuela.

Thus the hubris was accrued to proceed to Iran. Yet all vanity is ash. Trump wears his war face with the veracity that his MAGA courtesans wear the Mar-a-Lago face.

Trump’s Presidency stares into Fate’s whirlwind.

Lies of the MAGA mind are churned to spittle. The Imperial Medicine Show of Grift faces its final curtain.

In Israel, Hasbara trolls amid the ashes. The Beast of Exceptionalism slouches towards Bethlehem to troll.

When I opine in regard to Israel, I have appropriated, on a regular basis, the phrase: Third Reich adjacent. I do not do so as hyperbole. The assertion is borne of historical and present day accuracy.

Withal, as was the case with the Third Reich, the Zionist state evinces an insular culture of nationalistic exceptionalism, raging xenophobia, and military aggression, the latter deployed with the agenda of land appropriation (okay, outright theft) — that tends to careen towards genocidal rampages.

Israelis, on a collective basis, as was the case with Third Reich-era Germans, view themselves, paradoxically, as superior Übermensch yet regard themselves as constant victims, even in danger of annihilation by forces, both interior and exterior, that are viewed, simultaneously, as both inferior and as an existential threat.

Palestinians, as were my Ashkenazi Jewish ancestors in Europe, are regarded as inferior beings but seen as being so dangerous and cunning they must live with the Zionist boot on their collective neck, and any and all attempts to gain wiggle room is met with annihilation level force by the all powerful/perpetual victimized Israeli authorities.

In the turned inside out, twisted backward, Zionist worldview, Palestinians — who resist their houses and property being stolen by Lebensraum-loopy, religious zealots are seen as the Nazis in the situation. To wit, we are confronted with a mindset that mirrors Third Reich-era German psychology: Every accusation is a confession, in which the villainous motives that Zionists psychologically project on their adversaries is, in reality, their own creed and modus operandi.



Alexander the Great lifting the torch-wielding Thaïs, who instigated the burning of the fallen Persian capital city Persepolis (1890 impression by French painter Georges Rochegrosse in L’incendie de Persepolis)

In Zionist culture, militarism is glorified; cruelty to those othered is deemed a virtue; war criminality is heroic. Mass slaughter of the innocent is not problematic because among Israelis no outsider other is innocent, all are subhuman and a menace to Israel as long as they breathe.

Moreover, Israel will not be safe until “Greater Israel” is realized. At which point, Israelis can ascend the mountains of corpses of their enemies and bask in the glory of the One True God who christened them as his chosen mass murders.

Hyperbole? Is it not the plan for “New Gaza” to be built upon the mass graves of slaughtered Palestinians? Are not the Israeli/US military operational tactics in Iran modeled on the IDF’s war criminality perpetrated on Gaza on stilts and steroids?

So this leaves us with the question: Will Israel be successful in its war criminal agenda to establish Greater Israel or will its Third Reich adjacent agenda prove hubristic overreach thus deliver the Zionist into a Levant version of the German *Wehrmacht ’s Operation Barbarossa?



The Face of War (Le visage de la guerre) Salvador Dalí

ENDNOTES: