Trump Orders Central Command to “Obliterate” All Military Targets on Kharg Island and Threatens to “Wipe Oil” Infrastructure

In a major escalation of the war, Trump wrote on Truth Social last night that he ordered the US Central Command to conduct a bombing raid that “obliterated every MILITARY target on Iran’s crown jewel.” He said that “For reasons of decency, I have NOT chosen to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the island, however, should Iran, or anyone else do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Straights of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider.” He described the US attack as one of the “most powerful in the history of the Middle East” and urged the Iranian military to give up “and save what’s left of the country, which isn’t much.” Finally, just after midnight, Trump wrote “ Watch what these deranged scumbags today.”

Kharg is a five-mile-long coral island off Iran’s south-western coast and lies 27 miles from the mainland. It’s been called the “beating heart of Iran’s modern energy empire” and also the “forbidden island” because of the security and military restrictions.” The pipeline terminal receives crude from major off shore oil fields in Dorood, Forozan and Aoozaer and Iran exports 90% of its oil from Kharg. Eight or nine supertankers can be loaded simultaneously at the giant facility. Kharg provides some 13 percent of China’s oil imports. The oil facility was built in the 1960s by the American company Amoco and taken over by Iran during the 1979 revolution. Iran has vowed that an attack on the oil infrastructure would “end all restraints on its reprisals.”

Bombing Kharg feels like an act of absolute folly and sheer desperation. Seizing Kharg, a highly dangerous operation in itself, would still not allow the US to produce oil and would in the words of one analyst “set markets into a tailspin.” Some experts predict prices could leap to $150 a barrel if Kharg is hit and cause long term pain around the world. Damage to the facility could take years to repair. (The Guardian, 11 Mar 2026)

The US is sending the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region with its complement of 2,500 Marines. Scott Ritter says that any attempt to land Marines will end in disaster. And trying to enter the Persian Gulf would be a suicide venture. Satellite tracking are following the ship and when it gets within range, it will be annihilated by an Iranian missile.

(More, later today)