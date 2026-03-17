This Jew Does Not Believe in the Promised Land

The Colossus, Francisco Goya
Tell me, should I feel guilt due to my anger-engendered desire for the collective butchers of Gaza (and Lebanon and Iran) i.e., Zionist true believers to experience a karmic dose of the pain and grief that they inflict, as a matter of routine, as Israeli Third Reich-adjacent state policy? Adding to the desire for Schadenfreude, the IDF’s war endless criminality is supported, in an overwhelming manner by the Israeli citizenry — polls reveal 88% of Israelis queried state they are in favor of the present war of aggression against the Lebanese and Iranian people, and the ongoing genocidal campaign perpetrated on Gaza.
When the vast majority of the Israeli citizenry have willingly clamored onboard the Zionist Death Juggernaut — designed to kill and destroy anything in its path — is it a sin against the soul to hope it crashes into an implacable Wall Of Comeuppance?
Israel’s barbarous, homicidal actions far surpass that of Iran, or for that matter, any other nation on the planet. Yet when resistance rises to confront Israel’s campaign of mass murder and terror, the resistance is labeled as terrorism. Israel, by intention, bombs hospitals, schools, universities, media organizations (murders reporters and journalists on the ground outright) civilian infrastructure e.g., sewage and water treatment plants, and inflicts, by design, famine.
In the (ongoing) Gaza genocide, there was a program of murderous intent called “Daddy’s home” designed to track men to their family’s home whereby their entire family would be targeted for slaughter by an IFD launched bombing attack. This is the stuff of Hollywood b-movie villainy. The practice continues now in the Israeli/US war perpetrated on the people of Iran.
Yet we hear, the war is being waged for the noble purpose of freeing the Iranian people from the grip of tyrannical rule. We were told by Washington officialdom the same lie about Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Panama, Libya, Syria, and the list goes on and on.
Claiming the agenda of the Netanyahu/Trump war on Iran is a war waged to free the Iranians from tyranny is like addressing the grievances of Epstein’s victims by having them arrested by ICE and deported to Epstein Island.
Yet, in the US, regardless of our boasts and preening about our democratic republic, the nation, in reality, is a dictatorship of money and a (tottering, as evidenced by the destruction of the US’ trillion dollar military bases and installations in the Gulf States by Iran) military empire.
As Americans are – or should (at this late date) be learning a nation can be a republic or be a military empire but it cannot be both.
Yet the US was self-doomed from the nation’s inception. The imprecatory prayers of millions of ethnically cleansed/ genocidally slaughtered Indigenous peoples rise from the US’ watered-in-blood soil and hang miasmic in the nation’s air. This is the air that war criminal Trump (and his Whitehouse-squatting predecessors) and Christian-Zionist, End Time homicidal maniac Pete Hegseth and ICE bully boys, and congressional war perverts have breathed in every day of their dismal and deranged life.
This is the air of the Zionist state wrought by the arrival of European land-thieving, genocidally prone Zionist invaders. The noxious air that could soon be intermingled with irradiated fallout if the prevailing madness is not somehow and in some way dissipated by a mitigating atmosphere of sanity.
Sanity in the form of the Homicidal Maniac Class must be relieved of power.
Have you ever been subjected to jerkopathic behavior involving the following scenario? You are in a public space, perhaps, a barroom. A person, hostile in countenance, keeps staring in your direction. It seems as though the individual is attempting to make eye contact but you are hesitant to do so because the individual is emitting a forbidding vibe. When you finally relent, hoping to clear up some misunderstanding…perhaps they have mistaken you for someone else and, finally, you submit to making eye contact, the person snarls the provocation,
“What are you staring at?”
This is the mode of collective mind and deranged modus operandi of Israel. For nearly eight decades since the en masse arrival of European land-thieving bigots – who viewed themselves as entitled übermensch — and established, by means of the reign of terror known as the Nakba — their ethno-supremacist state, Zionist bullies have been glaring at their neighbors, claiming victimization and instigating violence, and as is the proclivity of bullies, as all the while, claiming to be the victim in the situation.
When the agenda is — what it has been since the establishment of the Zionist state — Greater Israel.
Imagine: A stranger knocks on your door, accuses you of committing some transgression against him, then brutalizes you, and demands you leave the premises upon the threat of death, then he moves in.
No, Israel, you cannot claim the world is clamoring for your annihilation based on your religious affiliation. We simply hope to see a barroom bully knocked off his barstool, cold-cocked by the smaller person he has been tormenting.
We are hoping that the psychopathic home invader is evicted from the property to which he laid claim by murderous intent.Francisco Goya. Contra el bien general (Against the Common Good) from The Disasters of War, ca. 1813–14
This is the reason people who are not hateful nor violent in nature, when seeing missiles raining down on Israel, despite our mortification regarding war still possess the desire to have the aggressor face some form of comeuppance or, at the very least, be thwarted in the odious compulsion to harm others.
Because the home invader has not faced consequences (e,g., divestment and sanctions) Israel’s agenda of imposing Greater Israel…as these words, are committed to pixel, Israel has broken the region…if not the world order.
Although Zionists, due to your soul-defying compulsion for aggression, you have condemned yourself to a life of fear amid the rubble of your ambitions.
Erev Shabbat Reflections on the Perpetual War-Making of the Zionist State. In late afternoon, last Friday, I wrote the following:
Although Zionism is a (death) cult dreamed up by European atheists, the cultural/socio mythology relating to an escape from fraught circumstances, the end of wandering, and the inspiration to wage war upon a people regarded as sinful, inferior, devoted to false gods by divine ordination remains the hallmark and touchstone of the present day people — i.e., Zionists — who claim to be the heirs of the ancient Israelites.‘The Devil Rebuked (The Burial of Moses)’, by William Blake (c. 1805).
From The Book of Deuteronomy (28:64-66) “The LORD will scatter you among all peoples, from one end of the earth to the other… Among those nations you will find no peace, no rest for the sole of your foot. There the LORD will give you an anguished heart and eyes that fail and a spirit in despair. Your life will hang in doubt before you, and you will be in terror night and day and have no certainty of survival.”
As told by Old Testament mythos, The Book Of Deuteronomy limns in scripture Moses’ farewell evocation to a new generation of Israelites, gathered on the plains of Moab, their 40 years of wandering are coming to an end around the year 1400 BCE, as they prepare, en masse, to stride into the Canaan Land, then wage wars of ethnic cleansing with the intention of securing the establishment of O-Mighty God’s bestowed Promised Land. (Do you detect a pattern here: perpetual victimization, followed by land theft, and all in the name of survival — all of which is manifested as god-given entitlement to real estate granted to the tribe by Divine mandate?)
(Although the story of Exodus, on an historical basis, is the ethnocentric mythology that serves as the cultural foundation story of ancient Israel, DNA evidence reveals the Jews of Torah origin can be traced to hill country Canaanites, withal, the ancestors of present day Palestinians.)
In scholarly studies, in historical context, Deuteronomy was scribed in the 7th century BCE during King Josiah’s reign and involved the codification of Yahweh worship as an organizing principle insofar as the establishment of societal cohesion.
As survivors of The Shoah, my family’s history and attendant storyline of displacement, of wandering onto novel shores carries historical accuracy — when applied to their native born country of Germany: e.g., “Among those nations you will find no peace…Your life will hang in doubt before you, and you will be in terror night and day and have no certainty of survival.” — Deuteronomy 28:65-66
Yet the storyline is a forced fit insofar as Zionists Jews relationship to Palestinians and Israel’s Arab neighbors. When Zionists arrived from Europe, they were and remain the perpetrators of terror, night and day, and all the human beings within their reach are granted no certainty of survival.
As we are witnessing in regard to Zionism, historical narratives, ghosts of memory, when warped and displaced become a destructive force — malevolent agendas manifested in flesh and driven by harmful will. Instead, it is well past time, we proceed down to rivers of the collective mind, lay down or swords, shields, missiles, and drones and begin to adhere to an alternative (saner) passage of Old Testament scripture:
Micah 4:3:
He will judge between many peoples
and will settle disputes for strong nations far and wide.
They will beat their swords into plowshares
and their spears into pruning hooks.
Nation will not take up sword against nation,
nor will they train for war anymore.
The prophet Micah, as depicted by an 18th century Russian Orthodox icon from the iconostasis of a church on Kizhi Island in Karelia, Russia.