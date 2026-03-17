This Jew Does Not Believe in the Promised Land

Missiles over Canaan and the death cult of Zionism



The Colossus, Francisco Goya

Tell me, should I feel guilt due to my anger-engendered desire for the collective butchers of Gaza (and Lebanon and Iran) i.e., Zionist true believers to experience a karmic dose of the pain and grief that they inflict, as a matter of routine, as Israeli Third Reich-adjacent state policy? Adding to the desire for Schadenfreude, the IDF’s war endless criminality is supported, in an overwhelming manner by the Israeli citizenry — polls reveal 88% of Israelis queried state they are in favor of the present war of aggression against the Lebanese and Iranian people, and the ongoing genocidal campaign perpetrated on Gaza.

When the vast majority of the Israeli citizenry have willingly clamored onboard the Zionist Death Juggernaut — designed to kill and destroy anything in its path — is it a sin against the soul to hope it crashes into an implacable Wall Of Comeuppance?

Israel’s barbarous, homicidal actions far surpass that of Iran, or for that matter, any other nation on the planet. Yet when resistance rises to confront Israel’s campaign of mass murder and terror, the resistance is labeled as terrorism. Israel, by intention, bombs hospitals, schools, universities, media organizations (murders reporters and journalists on the ground outright) civilian infrastructure e.g., sewage and water treatment plants, and inflicts, by design, famine.

In the (ongoing) Gaza genocide, there was a program of murderous intent called “Daddy’s home” designed to track men to their family’s home whereby their entire family would be targeted for slaughter by an IFD launched bombing attack. This is the stuff of Hollywood b-movie villainy. The practice continues now in the Israeli/US war perpetrated on the people of Iran.

Yet we hear, the war is being waged for the noble purpose of freeing the Iranian people from the grip of tyrannical rule. We were told by Washington officialdom the same lie about Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Panama, Libya, Syria, and the list goes on and on.

Claiming the agenda of the Netanyahu/Trump war on Iran is a war waged to free the Iranians from tyranny is like addressing the grievances of Epstein’s victims by having them arrested by ICE and deported to Epstein Island.

Yet, in the US, regardless of our boasts and preening about our democratic republic, the nation, in reality, is a dictatorship of money and a (tottering, as evidenced by the destruction of the US’ trillion dollar military bases and installations in the Gulf States by Iran) military empire.

As Americans are – or should (at this late date) be learning a nation can be a republic or be a military empire but it cannot be both.