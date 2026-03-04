The War With Iran Is Based on Bullshit

If you have your “Reasons For Bombing Iran & Assassinating Their Leader” bingo card out right now, it should almost be full. At various times Donald Trump has said that the US is raining hellfire down on the Iranian people because:

We need to stop their nuclear program. (Trump said he already blew it to smithereens last summer but apparently it’s back and stronger than ever!) The Ayatollah didn’t treat his people well. (So bombing those same people is the answer. Besides, if the US bombs every leader who treats his people poorly, then I assume the Pentagon is aiming at Donald Trump as we speak.) Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror. (I guess that would be if you don’t count the United States which has murdered around 6 million innocent people in just the “War on Terror.”) Iran tried to rig the 2020 and 2024 elections against Donald Trump. (There’s no evidence of this and it’s never been brought up before this week, but sure, why not? Also the Ayatollah kidnapped my dog.) Israel was going to attack Iran, and Iran was going to retaliate against the US. Therefore, the US might as well kill a bunch of people in Iran in advance rather than stop Israel from attacking Iran. (Apparently Marco Rubio is admitting Israel is the tail that wags the dog.)

None of these are the true reason, of course. The true reason has to do with the petrodollar, dollar hegemony, oil supplies, and China. I explained it in more detail here. Of course, those things would be true next year as well — So why not start this war with Iran next year? Well, the timing probably has to do with how dosh-garn difficult it is to distract the entire world from credible allegations that you r**e children.