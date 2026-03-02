The Trump Regime Proves again to be the Single Largest Danger to Humanity’s Future

There was not one word based on any intellectual analysis or aiming at prudent statesmanship and caution. It was a speech worthy of a gangster.

What will happen now?

Well, the USrael attack may “succeed” in either taking over the leadership in Iran, in mass killing civilians on the way, in destroying more military installations (which it has already done before), in providing for Israel to continue to create a Greater Israel, in getting a lot of American soldiers killed and US installations in the region destroyed – and perhaps in getting the Strait of Hormuz closed.

It may “succeed” in getting some Arab countries to gang up against Iran and, perhaps, getting the Shah’s son back.

None of this will be a political success or create a better life for a single Iranian. It will be a long-war catastrophe for all involved and become a predictable fiasco for Trump and the US Empire.

And even if a short war, it will cause an indefinite hatred among people throughout the region and the rest of the world – also on top of the Gaza genocide, Venezuela, Greenland, etc. Under all circumstances, Iran will be moving into unchartered lands because of this completely unnecessary war – unnecessary simply because, throughout the Western world, intelligent diplomacy is now a thing of the past.

The West now runs exclusively on a world-endangering kakistocratic and militarist mindset. And it will continue until death does it part from the Rest. In that – tragic – perspective the war that started today will become yet another nail in its coffin.