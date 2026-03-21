Predicting the Next Phase in Iran, Trump’s War Plan, and Israel’s Plot to Sabotage It
by Tucker Carlson / March 21st, 2026
Professor Jiang Xueqin on how this war is likely to go and what happens to the world.
Professor Jiang is the host of the YouTube channel @PredictiveHistory. He studies game theory, historical patterns, and eschatology to connect the past, explain the present, and predict the future.
Tucker Carlson founded TCN because news coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth. Read other articles by Tucker, or visit Tucker's website.
This article was posted on Saturday, March 21st, 2026 at 2:30pm and is filed under Interview, Politics.