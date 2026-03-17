Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Palestine Exception Defeated in Court

Last Friday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford launched an attack on free speech, instructing his Attorney General to file an emergency injunction to prevent the Al-Quds Day march from taking place in Toronto. Ford’s action came just one day after his meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, and Israel’s Consul General in Toronto, Idit Shamir.

In response, we issued a statement condemning the use of state power to suppress a political demonstration in support of Palestinian rights. We argued that Doug Ford’s injunction posed a serious threat to the Charter-protected freedoms of expression and political assembly, and reflects a broader pattern of attempts to censor and stigmatize pro-Palestinian free speech and organizing in Canada.

Our quotes condemning this attack on civil liberties were picked up by CTV News Toronto and the Canadian Press, and published by newspapers across the country. We have also responded to misinformation and false claims about Al-Quds Day by the mainstream media.

Fortunately, Ford’s attempt to shut down Al-Quds Day failed. On Saturday afternoon, just hours before the demonstration was scheduled to begin, the judge ruled against the injunction, allowing for the demonstration to continue as planned. In his ruling, the judge affirmed that “the right to assemble and speak freely must be maintained in times of global conflict. Perhaps at no other time is the protection of our civil liberties more important.”

While we are relieved that this latest assault on free speech failed, we must ensure that our advocacy is not deterred. As Israel escalates its violent attacks against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, its supporters at home are trying everything to stop Canadians from speaking out in support of Palestinian rights and freedoms.