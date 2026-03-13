On the Brink in Hormuz: How the Iran War Exposes a Dying Order

Not so long ago, the Iran war could still be treated as a “shock” to the system—a sudden, violent anomaly that spooked traders, sent a few charts vertical, then, we were told, would be absorbed. Oil would spike and settle. Gasoline would lurch higher and then ease. Fertilizer prices would jump and “normalize.” Shipping would reroute. The machine would shudder, spit smoke, and then grind on.

By mid‑March, that story already sounds tired. The Strait of Hormuz is not just “at risk”; it is intermittently choked, with tankers idling or turning away and shipowners talking more about insurance clauses than shipping schedules. Missiles and drones have not just brushed past Dubai and Abu Dhabi; they have hit airports, hotels, and oil and gas facilities. The war has stopped pretending to be containable. It is doing what wars at the throat of the system must do in late empire: pulling back the curtain on how brittle the whole arrangement has become.

What happens when a civilization built on cheap fossil energy, globalized supply chains, and the illusion of a “rules‑based order” runs its jugular through a narrow strait somebody else can close? What happens when you stack that vulnerability on top of a destabilized climate, exhausted soils and aquifers, and an economic order whose main talent is inventing new debts to paper over old ones? The answer is not a neat apocalypse. It is something slower, messier, and harder to turn off.

It looks like this war.

War That Tests the System

When the first U.S.–Israeli waves hit Iran’s refineries, export terminals, and air defenses, the coverage was still drenched in the language of spectacle. Footage of streaking missiles, dramatic studio graphics over the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon briefings on “surgical” strikes. Markets, we were told, were “volatile” but “resilient.” Oil that had lived in the comfortable doldrums of 70 dollars a barrel surged to the brink of 120, then fell back toward 90. By early March, analysts were estimating that the fighting and de facto blockades had temporarily sidelined close to a fifth of global seaborne oil and gas flows, enough to push benchmark prices up by more than twenty percent in a week. The finance pages gamed out whether this would be another “oil shock,” a “temporary spike,” or merely a “headline risk.”

Within days, the story shifts from a spike to a siege. The IRGC’s drones and missiles have not only harassed shipping lanes; they have damaged terminals, storage tanks, and power plants. Insurance costs for tankers have climbed into the red zone. Some shipowners are simply refusing to transit the Gulf. Emergency meetings of energy ministers and finance officials that were once unthinkable in peacetime have become weekly calendar entries. The International Energy Agency and major importers now talk openly about coordinated releases from strategic reserves—not as a drill but as a lifeline, echoing the playbook dusted off during previous oil shocks.

Central bankers, who spent years pretending that their job was an apolitical exercise in “inflation targeting,” now find themselves back on the front lines of war. Higher oil and gas prices bleed into everything: trucking, aviation, manufacturing, heating, electricity. The inflation they helped smother with interest‑rate hikes suddenly has a new lungful of fuel. Raise rates again to fight that? You risk detonating the debt bombs they left ticking through corporate balance sheets, commercial real estate, overleveraged households, and sovereigns already flirting with default. Loosen policy? You validate price spikes and feed a new wave of asset bubbles.

So we get the familiar dance of statements and counter‑statements. The White House insists the war will be “short” and “decisive.” Energy analysts urge “calm” and stress that “markets are functioning.” Bank research notes speak of “manageable downside risks” while their authors quietly model what happens if Hormuz stays half‑closed for six months and a few more pipelines or LNG trains go offline. Newspapers publish explainers on how much oil and gas normally slips through that narrow strait; maps of alternative routes proliferate in graphics departments like a rash.

In other words: the system is performing its favorite trick, narrating structural crisis as temporary turbulence. But unlike previous rounds, the war in Iran is overlapping with other limits in ways that make that trick harder to sustain.

The Noose Tightens: Energy, Fertilizer, Food

The first essay stopped at the edge of a simple but brutal observation that agronomists and energy analysts have been making for years: modern agriculture runs on fossil fuels twice over. First as fuel—with diesel in tractors, ships, and trucks—and then as feedstock, in the form of nitrogen fertilizers synthesized from natural gas and sulfur scraped from oil and gas streams. Shut or constrict Hormuz, and you do not just squeeze oil exports; you reach into the pipelines and cracking towers that turn fossil carbon into plant nutrients.

That is no longer an abstract chain of causation. Nitrogen fertilizer prices have already jumped in key export hubs and import markets. Farm groups and even cautious agriculture officials admit, in their more candid briefings, that the Iran shock is hitting just as spring planting begins, a double blow for growers who now have to choose between paying through the nose for inputs or gambling on thinner, more precarious harvests. Plants in the Gulf that turn gas into ammonia and urea are not operating in a vacuum; they are tied to the same shipping lanes and risk calculations as crude. Every attack on a tanker, every drone explosion near a port, nudges one more risk‑off decision: a cargo postponed, a shipment rerouted, a plant run at lower utilization because owners would rather hoard gas than sell fertilizer at what they suspect are still too‑low prices.

At the same time, gas prices themselves are surging. In Europe and Asia, utilities that finally clawed their way out of the last price spike are once again bidding against fertilizer plants and industrial users for molecules. In developing countries, governments that subsidize fertilizer to keep farmers from switching off their fields are staring at budget spreadsheets that no longer add up. The logic is merciless: if you cannot afford enough nitrogen and phosphate, you either cut application rates or cut planted area. Either way, there is less food months down the line.

Grain markets have a way of turning distant decisions into street politics. In 2008, and again a few years later, a mix of expensive energy, panicked export bans, and technocratic stupidity turned rising grain prices into riots and toppled cabinets from North Africa to South Asia, as even the World Bank and FAO belatedly acknowledged. The lesson was simple enough: when you weaponize the inputs to food, you are also playing with the wiring of global politics, even if the explosion comes on a time delay. This war repeats the trick with more moving parts. Refineries and LNG terminals go up in flames in March; fertilizer quietly disappears from order books in April and May; by the following year, ministers in Cairo, Tunis, or Dhaka are staring down crowds and pretending not to understand why bread has doubled. The shock does not stay “over there.” It comes back through the side door: in Midwestern farmers staring at doubled nitrogen quotes and empty delivery slots, in grocery aisles where higher prices collide with thinner benefits, in a superpower dimly realizing that the instability it treats as an externality is starting to seep back through its own foundations.

Meanwhile, agronomists warn, the climate is no longer a neutral backdrop. Heatwaves, droughts, and floods are already chewing into yields on every continent. A system that used to assume “bad harvest in one region, made up elsewhere” now lives with the possibility of simultaneous shocks; the UN’s own food agencies have been sounding that alarm for years. Layer an energy‑driven fertilizer crunch on top of that, and you do not just get higher prices; you get a tighter, more explosive linkage between weather and politics.

The Point of No Slack

In a younger, fatter civilization, an oil and fertilizer shock of this magnitude would still hurt, but it would meet some slack: spare capacity in fields, refineries, storage depots, and budgets. There were still new frontiers to plow, higher‑EROI oil to tap, rivers whose dams had not yet been built, aquifers that had not yet been drained. A war at a choke point might bruise the system, but the rest of the organism could compensate.

That slack is gone. We have spent it.

In the background, the clock on the shale boom is ticking. For years, U.S. fracking papered over deeper structural limits, adding roughly eight million barrels per day and letting Washington act as if it had discovered a permanent escape hatch from OPEC and geological reality, as even cautious Energy Information Administration charts now make uncomfortably clear. Industry veterans have been warning that the core shale basins are maturing, that the sweetest rock has already been drilled, that productivity gains are flattening. Now even the industry’s own executives are saying the quiet part out loud. Occidental’s Vicki Hollub has warned repeatedly that U.S. shale growth is close to plateauing, with Permian output likely to peak at just over seven million barrels per day and overall U.S. production topping out around the end of this decade, a timeline echoed in other majors’ investor presentations and in official forecasts that see a national production peak around 2027 before decline sets in. The geopolitical class has clearly gotten the memo, which helps explain the renewed obsession with prying open other people’s taps, from Venezuelan heavy crude to Greenland’s speculative Arctic reserves, even as OPEC’s own reserve figures remain opaque and widely suspected of creative accounting. If Iran’s mayhem drags on while American shale rolls over, the world will discover that the “swing producer” of the 2010s was a one‑off sugar high, not a new normal—and that there are far fewer places left to turn when both geology and politics say no.

Conventional oil discoveries peaked decades ago. What is left to bring online cheaply and quickly are not giant, gushing fields but smaller, deeper, more expensive, more carbon‑intensive plays: shale that depletes fast, offshore basins that require billion‑dollar platforms, heavy and sour crudes that need complex refining. High energy‑return‑on‑investment fuels are steadily giving way to lower‑return sources, a shift even mainstream energy‑economics papers have started to quantify. That does not mean the taps run dry; it means every marginal barrel costs more—in money, in energy, in environmental damage—and leaves less surplus to run the rest of society.

Soils and water tell the same story. The Green Revolution’s jump in yields was bought with fossil fuel embedded in fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation pumps, and machinery. The bill has been coming due in the form of eroded topsoil, salinated fields, rivers that no longer reach the sea, aquifers whose drop is measured in meters per decade. Climate change turns those chronic debts into acute crises as glacier‑fed rivers swing wildly between flood and trickle and rainfall patterns slip their old rhythms.

A system in that condition does not absorb shocks gracefully. It amplifies them. That is why a few weeks of war in the Gulf can move food prices in Cairo or Lagos or Dhaka long before a single ship carrying bread grain is blocked. Traders understand that what matters is not just today’s stock levels but tomorrow’s flows, and that a world without slack will panic more easily and more often.

The Return of the Jungle

For three postwar generations, Western elites wrapped this increasingly precarious arrangement in the language of civility. There was, we were told, a “rules‑based international order.” Disputes would be mediated through institutions; markets would allocate resources efficiently; great‑power competition would be bounded by norms. Wars still happened, but they were either framed as unfortunate anomalies or as “police actions” against rogue states who refused to play by the rules.

The Iran war has torn another strip off that fiction.

What is a “rules‑based order” in which one bloc can unilaterally seize another country’s foreign reserves, starve its population with sanctions, and then bomb its energy infrastructure, all while declaring itself the upholder of law? What is a “rules‑based order” in which the world’s most heavily armed state and its favored client can openly target hospitals, schools, power plants, and apartment blocks from Gaza to Tehran and still be described by mainstream media as “defending themselves”? What is an “order” in which attacks on civilian shipping, airports, and commercial towers are treated as regrettable but acceptable collateral when carried out by friends, and pure barbarism when carried out by enemies?

Strip away the branding, and what remains is the oldest law there is: might makes right, so long as the “right” is dressed up in enough op‑eds and press conferences. The Iran war is not bringing back the law of the jungle; it is revealing that it never left, only changed its clothes.

In that jungle, choke points are hunting grounds. Control Hormuz, or at least deny it to others, and you have a hand on the pulse of energy and fertilizer flows. Control the Red Sea lanes and Bab al‑Mandab, and you can squeeze Europe’s trade with Asia and East Africa. Control rare‑earth mines, chip‑fabrication supply chains, or lithium deposits, and you can dictate the pace and geography of any supposed “energy transition.” Control the platforms on which people talk and trade, and you can decide whose pain is seen and whose is buried in euphemism.

Empires have always fought over such points. What makes the current moment different is not the existence of the jungle but the density of the vines. When everything is tightly coupled—energy, food, finance, information—wars at key nodes no longer just redirect flows; they risk snapping branches.

Symptoms of a Slow Collapse

Collapse is a word people tend to reserve for cinematic scenes: skyscrapers shearing, currencies imploding in a week, governments falling like dominoes. The reality, historically, is slower and less legible from the inside. Systems degrade. Buffers thin. Rituals persist long after their content rots. People adapt to each new absurdity as if it were normal.

From that vantage point, the Iran war reads less like an isolated “crisis” and more like an x‑ray of a civilization already in the early stages of disintegration.

Consider the macro picture. Rich countries carry debt loads that used to be associated with post‑default Latin American states. Interest payments on the U.S. federal debt alone are on track to rival, then exceed, the defense budget and major social programs within a decade if current projections hold. Infrastructure in the imperial core—bridges, water systems, public transit, hospitals—crumbles even as record sums are poured into weapons that cannot reliably defeat cheap drones.

Trust has drained out of institutions. Large segments of Western publics no longer believe what their governments, media, or scientific bodies tell them, often with good reason. Conspiracy fills the vacuum, not because people are irrational but because they are rationally responding to decades of lies and selective outrage. When officials who downplayed Gaza’s death tolls and called for “context” suddenly rediscover humanitarian law over a different set of victims, the hypocrisy is not subtle.

Ecologically, the indicators point in one direction. Emissions keep rising. Biodiversity keeps falling. Heat records are broken so frequently that the phrase “record heat” has become wallpaper. The same governing class that insists it can fine‑tune a delicate global system through interest‑rate nudges also tells us that incremental pledges and future technologies will handle planetary boundaries.

Into that matrix comes a war that does two things at once. It reveals that the empire’s ability to guarantee basic flows of energy and food is weaker than advertised. And it shows that, when challenged, the empire’s instinct is not to rethink its dependence on choke points and fossil fuels but to double down on violence—on sanctions, blockades, bombardment.

This is what early collapse looks like: an order that can still project force and stage spectacles, but can no longer provide rising living standards, reliable infrastructure, or a credible story about the future. It relies increasingly on fear, distraction, and outright coercion to manage populations at home and abroad. It burns legitimacy to buy time, and then discovers that time is not for sale.

No Outside, No Later

One of the quiet assumptions that made the American century feel stable, at least from the metropole, was the belief that there was always an “outside” to absorb damage. Wars were fought “over there.” Resource extraction tore up someone else’s forest, someone else’s delta. Famines, coups, epidemics, and floods happened on other people’s screens. The empire’s role, in its own mythology, was to manage these turbulences from above, adjusting sanctions here, sending peacekeepers there, signing climate accords in well‑air‑conditioned halls.

The Iran war undercuts that geography. Tehran’s black rain is not just a local tragedy; it is a literal aerosol reminder that combustion and contamination do not stop at borders. Smoke from burning depots drifts across regions. Knocked‑out exports ripple into fertilizer shortages, food price spikes, and political unrest continents away. Climate change, already a planetary phenomenon, now interacts with war‑driven scarcity to make once‑localized disasters propagate more widely.

There is, increasingly, no “over there” left. A farmer in Iowa or Iowa’s equivalent anywhere is connected, through fertilizer prices and grain exports, to a missile launch in the Gulf. A commuter in Berlin or Jakarta is connected, through fuel costs and interest rates, to a ship struck near Hormuz. A protester in Cairo facing food inflation is connected, through debt and trade, to bond yields in New York and London.

That is the deeper sense in which this war foreshadows collapse. Not because it will single‑handedly bring the system down, but because it demonstrates how little room to maneuver is left. Each intervention to stabilize one subsystem—energy, say, through reserve releases—tends to destabilize another, by depleting buffers or encouraging further risk‑taking. Each attempt to “send a message” through military force generates new resentments, new arms races, new incentives for others to develop asymmetric tools.

If the old pattern of empire was to externalize costs, the new pattern is that there is nowhere left to externalize them to. The atmosphere, the oceans, the food system, the financial network: they are already full.

Learning to Read the Weather

What does it mean, then, to take this war seriously? It does not mean betting on a precise date for collapse, or fantasizing about a neat before/after moment when the lights go out. It means learning to read incidents like the Iran war not as freak storms but as part of a changing climate.

A grocery aisle stripped of staples in a city that once treated the Gulf as a faraway headline. A corn farmer deciding whether to cut back on nitrogen and accept a thinner harvest so he can make the bank payment. A finance minister in a small, indebted state trying to choose which fuse to light: angrier drivers or hungrier families. A U.S. senator on cable news calling a billion dollars a day in bombing “the best money ever spent” because it might pry open someone else’s oil fields. These are not glitches in an otherwise stable order; they are how a tightly wired, overdrawn system translates distant explosions into everyday life.

From within that storm, the temptation is always to seek reassurance: to believe that this is a phase, that markets will stabilize, that “the adults in the room” have a plan. The more honest reading is harsher and, paradoxically, more freeing. No one is in control in the way we have been taught to imagine. The system is too tight, too complex, too exhausted. Those who benefit most from it are not steering it so much as surfing its remaining waves, trying to stay on top for one more business cycle, one more election, one more contract.

The Iran war shows what happens when such a system meets a determined adversary at one of its choke points. It staggers, it lashes out, it improvises, and it reveals, in the process, just how little redundancy and moral capital remain.

We are not watching the end of the world. We are watching the end of a particular world: the brief, fossil‑fueled, American‑led arrangement in which one bloc could pretend that history had stopped and that the jungle had been tamed. The jungle was just put behind glass for a while. The glass is cracking.

The task, for anyone not invested in the empire’s illusions, is to look through those cracks without flinching. To see that wars like this are not aberrations but expressions. To understand that, in a tightly wired, overheated, overdrawn civilization, there are no local disasters and no permanent shelters. And then, knowing that, to decide how to live in a world where the choke points are not somewhere else on the map, but all around us.