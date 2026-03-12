Myth of Judeo-Christian Culture

Interviewing T.P. Wilkinson and Robert Merrill

Jeff J. Brown: Thomas, knowing your erudite expertise on Christianity, I have a question for you:

When did Jews get control of the Vatican?

I know it was at least in 1942, when the Jewish psychopath Rothschild clan created the City of London Vatican Bank.

T.P. Wilkinson: I will check on your query before I give you an answer. However, I think it must have been around the Reformation because the Calvinists are traditionally strong Old Testament followers. There is a theory that Calvin (as opposed to Luther) was crypto-Jewish.

One should consider that both Waldensers and the radical Christians of Southern France (Albigensians/ Cathars) were adamant New Testament followers for which they were annihilated in the crusade preached by Innocent III.

Jeff: And the Cathars were wiped out too.

T.P.: I have been studying Church and cultural history for most of my life. However I am very indebted to the work of my long-time friend and colleague, Dr Robert Merrill, dean emeritus of the Maryland Institute College of Art. So much of what I have to say is a synthesis of his work as well as my own.

St. Jerome (342-420AD) translated the Gospels into Latin, and he also translated the Hebrew Bible. The Vulgate (Latin) was always considered the “official” version of the Bible, though there are many studies showing Jerome tampered the original Greek text. I did not see any recent elevation of the “vulgar” Hebrew Tribal religious text by Catholics that would be on par with the protestant or evangelical Scofield Bible from the early20th century. Scofield’s version of the Bible has made Christianity as sub-set and derivative of Judaism. This is clearly not true. But it gave rise to Christian Zionism. They all accept the Scofield Bible.

This still does not mean the Hebrew Bible was ever considered by Catholics to be a part of Christianity. In fact, it never was. The trouble with the Hebrew Bible is that it is a tribal religion with a tribal god. It is constantly at war against other tribes and their gods. In the Babylonian period when the Hebrews emerged, all tribes had their own gods, and they were the cause of constant inter-tribal wars. In addition, much of the Hebrew Bible is copies from other Babylonian literature, The First Commandment proves this – “I am the Lord your God: you shall not have strange gods before me.” This was a period of wars among the many different tribal gods.

There are very many references to Baal in the Hebrew Bible – 90 to be exact. Baal is the chief god of the Canaanites. He is a “father” god of other gods as well as a god of nature and fertility. Yahweh is constantly urging war against Baal and genocide of the people who worship him. This is just tribalism pure and simple.

Four steps to the current Bible

Initial Commission: In 382AD, Pope Damasus I commissioned Jerome to revise the Old Latin Gospels to ensure a standardized, authoritative text.

Hebrew Translation: Jerome expanded this project, translating most of the Old Testament directly from Hebrew rather than the Greek Septuagint, a move that eventually solidified the Hebraica Veritas within the Vulgate.

Official Recognition: Although Damasus started the process, the Council of Trent (1546) formally declared the Vulgate (Latin) the only authentic and official version.

Finalization: The Sixto-Clementine Vulgate (1590AD), authorized by Popes Sixtus V and Clement VIII, solidified the finalized text, including the Old Testament translation from Hebrew.

The whole idea that Christianity is derived from Judaism is just a fabrication. Christianity was a Greek religion. At the time of Jesus’s life, Greek mystery religions were dominant all over the Mediterranean world. Greek was the most frequently spoken language, even in Palestine. The entire New Testament was written in Greek. Christianity is based on “mysteries” which were also common in Greek religions – virgin birth, son of God becoming human, death and rebirth, and so on. Judaism is only based on tribal history and struggles against competing tribes.

You can see this in the language. The word Christianity for “god” is “theos.” “Theos” is the word used in the Greek New Testament, and it is translated to Deus in the Latin. “Theos” is a general term for God, but it is derived from Zeus which means “father god.” Here are some summaries.

The primary Ancient Greek word for “god” or “deity” is θεός (theós), which is typically used for a singular deity. It can refer to a specific god, a general divine being, or in the plural (θεοί, theoi), the gods of Greek mythology. The term is also used to represent “God” in the New Testament.

The primary Ancient Greek word for Zeus is Ζεύς (Zeús), typically pronounced “zefs” or “zews” in antiquity. Due to irregular declension, his name appears in different forms: Genitive Διός (Diós), the Greek word Ζεύς (Zeus) represents the father god, frequently appearing in the vocative form Zeu pater (“O Father Zeus”) in ancient literature to denote him as the supreme ruler, protector, and father of gods and men. It derives from the Indo-European sky-God *Dyḗus Ph₂tḗr, meaning “Sky Father”. The Latin father god is Jupiter, which is only a Latinization of the Greek, “Zeu pater.”

Jesus often refers to his “father” as God. This makes sense in Greek but has no relevance in Hebrew.

The main reason the Jews killed Jesus was that he was spreading a religion they did not accept, and he was promoting another god, something their commandments forbid.

The whole panoply of Angels, sainted humans like Mary, and other semi-divines are just the same as the demi-gods in Greek religions. For example, in translating the Torah and the story of Adam and Eve (another Mesopotamian story), Jerome or someone added the role of the Angel Gabriel as the advisor and teacher of Adam. The Qur’an also tells the story of Gabriel as a demi-god. There is no Gabrial or any demi-god in the Torah story of Adam and Eve. But Gabriel does enter Jewish religious writings later on after Christianity is established, i.e., in the Midrash. The Qur’an is right. Christianity is a polytheistic religion.

We have totally lost the true history of Christianity and accepted the fabrication. Everything about the history of Jews is fabricated. That seems to be their cultural strength. The Jewish god is Yahweh, but they are forbidden from mentioning the name.

It was really the Christian School of Alexandria – people like St. Clement and Origin – who fabricated the false Idea that Christianity was a fulfillment of Hebrew prophesies. They were followed by the Romans like Jerome and St. Augustine who were very adamant about hiding the Greek origins of Christianity.

There are many almost funny examples of the Greek connection. In the mysteries of Eleusis, initiates have to go down into a cellar under the temple and be totally isolated for 3 days. This is a symbolic death. When they emerge or return to from the tomb, they are given a sheaf of wheat and a bunch of grapes – bread and wine. This mystery precedes Christianity by about 2000 years. It was destroyed and all the records destroyed in about 350 AD by Christians from Rome who obviously wanted to hide their origins. The ruins of the temple were re-discovered in the 20th century.

Jeff: Why were early Christians so hellbent (pardon the pun) about hiding Christianity’s deep Greek roots?

T.P.: Here is a good answer from Robert Merrill and myself, of the Institute of Advanced Cultural Studies,

First of all, the Romans were not “early Christians”, the Greeks were. The Romans, when they conquered the Latium, had an interest in suppressing the presence of Greek religions. The establishment of the Latin Church was a coup against Orthodoxy, the Greek centers of Christianity, especially Antioch and Constantinople. This coup was arguably conducted by the North African (Carthaginian) latifundistas who would eventually be driven to the North by revolutionary Islam. Laurent Guyenot argued that Rome was the establishment of a colony by people from the region we now know as Romania- hence the creation of Latin as a Roman language, which supplanted Greek and the indigenous languages of the Italian peninsula.

Thus, it is plausible that what became the Roman Catholic Church was already in origin very “Jewish”/ rabbinical, as opposed to the ecclesiastical decentralism of Orthodoxy (the Greek churches declared to be schismatic by Rome). This Judaic tendency might actually have been transported through Khazars in Romania, who again changed color to become “Catholics.”

Of course, this is hypothetical. But, based on a confluence or convergence that was later actually amplified in the Reformation, Rome‘s persistent “tribalism” was expressed in the Crusades and Inquisition – precursors to the present Zionist system.

Jeff: you write that Jews killed Jesus because he was promoting another god. I have always been told Jesus was a Jew. Is that true? Why or why not?

The Gospels say Jesus was a Jew but that is not very convincing. He may have been or he may not have been. There is no indication at all he knew Hebrew which stopped being the language of ordinary Jews in about 500 BC. Jews were always a minority wherever they lived. They spoke the majority language. Hebrew with the language of Jewish rabbis and high priests. If Jesus were a rabbi, as if often claimed, he would have learned Hebrew and would have used it in his teachings. But he does not.

T.P.: I believe that the only things we can assume about a historical Jesus is that he was born and raised in what is today occupied Palestine. The Gospels are not historical records. They are fiction. That does not mean they are fantasy, just that they cannot be treated in the same way 19th century historical method was developed and applied.

We also have to consider the fundamental degree of forgery and corruption of whatever texts were finally adopted as canonical. In this point we should be skeptical of the entire chronology set under Christendom. That is to say the vain attempt to make chronology conform to the supposed sequence of the Bible. Archeological method does not support such a synchronic view.

Was Jesus a Jew? This is really just a frustrating subject because it is almost impossible to find anyone who does not believe that Christianity evolved out of Judaism. That’s just simply a fabrication. There is no evidence in the Gospels or Epistles that Jesus practiced Judaism or spoke Hebrew or taught the Torah (Jewish law). He preached his Greek religion to Jews in Palestine. He spoke Aramaic which was the language of the people who lived in what is now Syria, Iraq, and Canaan. Very likely he was a Canaanite. He was born in Bethlehem to parents who were from there, but that whole area was majority Canaanites and Hebrews were only a minority. The majority religions in the area were Greek religions which were derived from Egyptian and Indian sources just like the native polytheistic religion of the Canaanites. Jesus’ criticisms of Hebrews and the leaders of Judaism are right out of the doctrines of Greek religions – the Hebrews were far too interested in money and material things and ignored the spirit. Jesus physically fought with the Pharisees in the Hebrew temple and he threw the bankers out of the temple where they’d set up their businesses.

For some this depends on whether one accepts that Mary was a Jew. I do not think the official narrative supports any definite conclusion. What seems clear however was that a Jewish theocratic agency exercised authority over the territory on behalf of those powers that dominated the region at the time. This would make the question moot since it is always presumed that Jesus opposed the Jewish faith. That is a convenient way of ignoring the political implications of a non-Jew attacking collaborators in the occupation of his homeland. The Latin Church and the Reformed churches always (especially Luther in his exposition of Romans 13) rejected the political implications of Jesus’ opposition to the Pharisees et al. Liberation theology in its various iterations explicitly focused on the unity of faith and political praxis — which would again have made the putative ethnic or religious identity trivial if not irrelevant.

I think the antagonisms today reflect the psychopathology of the cult and its constant persecution of humanism in whatever form. That is the real story — the relevant story — of Christianity as it has been interpreted by almost everyone outside the established Western churches (and synagogues).

Calling Jesus a Jew is just obfuscation.

Here is more from Bob Merrill

This has been written about somewhat. There are many reasons, and all of them bad. They are, indeed, what led up to the schism between the Roman Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The Catechetical School of Alexandria. Alexandria was the center for Greek Religions from Alexander’s time until about the time of Augustine. Greek religions derive ultimately from India and Africa, as Martin Bernal has written in Black Athena: The Afro-Asiatic Origins of Greek Culture. Most early Christians were part of the cult of Christ and saw themselves as part of a wide variety of Greek religious and spiritual cults. Some Christians at Alexandria wanted to out-compete the other sects by claiming to be the one true sect. This meant refuting and suppressing all the others. Greek religions have over time been turned into children’s myths by people like Bullfinch and other mythology writers. The really good people who study Greek texts have vanished and their books are pretty much gone, too. It is almost impossible to study what Greek religions were really like. This is also true for Egyptian religions.

Judaism was attractive and was adopted as an origin of the Christian cult for political and historical reasons. It had a built-in doctrine of Jews as Gods chosen people who would inherit control of all the earth. When this was accomplished, a new Jewish kingdom would be established – Israel. And it would rule all of the earth. This political and imperialistic model appealed to certain early Christians, so they associated themselves as the “fulfillment” of Jewish prophesies rather than as much more spiritual sects of the Greeks. The magnum opus of this movement is Augustine’s massive City of God in which he merges the concept of Rome as the eternal empire and Christianity as the eternal empire of the soul. It is the same formula as the essential Christian myth itself – the divine becomes flesh. The massive efforts to unify Judaism and Christianity are just so dominant, especially among Protestants. We now see very overtly that Jews have inserted themselves into Christianity. This is probably an effort for survival. Israel now pays protestant ministers to promote Judaism. People like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro promoted the idea that “western civilization” was a Judeo-Christian culture. I just think this is bullshit.

Joseph Campbell in his volume III of his series Masks of God discusses this adoption of Hebrew historicism cult and suppression of the Greek spiritual cults very well. But more succinctly could be the study of Greek cults versus Christian cults in the book by Lynch called Christ and Apollo: The Dimensions of the Literary Imagination. I read this as an undergrad and thought it explained a lot. Here’s the difference or what the Hebrew cult contributed to Christianity –

a. Christ was seen as a completely definite and particular individual — the historical man who entered fully into human life, body with human limitations. Lynch argues that true understanding — in literature, life, and art — comes through engagement with particular, limited realities and that is history. Judaism is an historical cult. All of its “mythological” figures from Abraham on are taken as historical, real, and moving in a definite political scheme – toward the Hebrew empire. This meshed perfectly with the mentality of Rome. Christ is “historical” just as David, Abraham, Noah and all the rest are.

b. Apollo stands for the infinite or non-definite spiritual condition — abstract aestheticism and the tendency in art and thought to escape into idealized, detached visions that pertain to the soul and transcend history or makes history irrelevant. It is associated with romantic mythologizing, the abstract aesthetic mind, and any approach that privileges idea. This is why the Eastern Orthodoxy is all about spiritualism, while the Roman church is all about history.

In the Middle Ages, the Roman Church developed the concept of The Church Militant or the warfare against heresy and other religions. The wars were not about spirituality but rather about real historical control of territory. This is what happened to the Cathars, Albigensians or the very early Protestants like John Wycliff. And this is particularly Hebrew in its essence.

But as you say, the Roman catholic church has never recognized the Hebrew Bible as doctrine, and it has discouraged its members from even reading the book. Protestants elevated the Hebrew Bible to its primary status, and probably for the same political reasons that early on attracted some Christians to it. It is a messianic theme, which the Christian Gospels and Epistles already have their messiah, and the spiritual re-birth Jesus taught them.

For today, we are not focusing enough of the Scofield Study Bible, which in numerous footnotes makes fabulous connections between what he calls the Old Testament and the New Testament. It is a fabulation, but it has been very influential. It is the origin of Christian Zionism. It was funded by the Rothschilds and originally published by Oxford University Press. It was a project of the Zionists to colonize Christianity – as they are now doing with all of Euro/America on every level.

The “standard” story is that after 1492 when Jews and Muslims were thrown out of Spain, they moved north into England, France, Germany, and Italy and got into business and banking there. The story is that the people who became the Rothschilds ended up in Frankfurt and began their banking there. But Jews were not bankers in Spain. They were scholars, poets, philosophers. My view is that Jews went back to North Africa with the Muslims since there was a much more sophisticated culture there. Europe in the 1400s and before was a jungle of savages. I think it is more likely that Jews moved from Ukraine and the Caucasus – Khazar Jews – into Europe and took up the banking that they found there. The Rothschilds were Khazars (so-called Ashkenazim) and not Sephardic Jews.

If we take this thesis seriously—as Kästner proposed in his much derided The Thirteenth Tribe—then even the war in Ukraine corresponds to the geographical/ geopolitical area of contestation of the historic Khazars, who were to have converted to Judaism and then became a diaspora when driven out of the region by the Muscovites. Take that one step further and the Polish Zionists, of whom Netanyahu is only the most recent incarnation, see Greater Israel in fact as Greater Khazaria, extending from the Ukraine through Turkey to the Red Sea and Nile. Thus what Netanyahu really means (and Zelensky as well) is that the great wars against Muscovy (today’s Russia) and the successor states in the Middle East are a fulfillment of one grand vision to restore Khazar domination of the “new” Silk Road.

To return however to your original question. I read that the Knesset is located on land leased from the Vatican. I think we can say that the inception of the papacy with all its vain claims to universal truth and power are traceable to a joint venture between the founders of the schismatic Latin Church and its allies in the sacking of Constantinople, a continuing confluence of interest.

Of course that is all just theory. The conspiracies however are fact.