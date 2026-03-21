Modern Day Israel: A Poisonous Concoction for Most Outsiders

Think of modern day Israel as a bowl filled with a mixture of ingredients, a few complementary, like salt and pepper. Other ingredients, however, like the intermingling of Zionism and Talmudic Judaism, while favorable to many family members who grew up among its ranks, it proves unpalatable for most outsiders. Mixed together, the concoction grows tentacles intertwined with the curse of Medusa, a vicious monster sporting writhing serpents in place of hair, fanged teeth and a face so hideous that the mere sight of her was sufficient to turn a man to stone.

Edward Said, in his Forward to Israel Shahak’s, book, Jewish History – Jewish Religion, said:

the difference between him and most other Israelis was that he made the connections between Zionism, Judaism, and repressive practices against ‘non-Jews’; and of course he drew the conclusions… unlike most others he does not allow the horrors of the Holocaust to manipulate the truth of what in the name of the Jewish people Israel has done to the Palestinians. For him, suffering is not the exclusive possession of one group of victims; it should instead be, but rarely is the basis for humanizing the victims, making it incumbent on them not to cause suffering of the kind that they suffered. [Shahak was a Holocaust victim and survivor himself]

In 1903, the British government offered 6,000 square miles of Uganda for the creation of an Israeli state. Actually several proposals were considered for the creation of a Jewish homeland located outside The Middle East. In the pre-Zionist era, Ararat City (U.S.) and Suriname, South America were considered, neither being chosen. In the 20th century, possible places taken under consideration were Madagascar, Tasmania, Australia and two locations in the USSR, Birobidzhan in Russia’s Far East near the border with China and Crimea but in the end the Zionists held out for Palestine.

The victory of Nazism ruled out assimilation and mixed marriages as an option for Jews when they were being forced to identify themselves as Jews in Nazi Germany, Dr. Joachim Prinz, a Zionist rabbi and a friend of Golda Meir, said in his book We Jews: “We are not unhappy about this.” Viewed as an actual fulfillment of Zionist’s desires, it provided for a seeming congenial atmosphere for the flowering of both the myths of the Aryan race and the Jewish race. He went on to say, “We want assimilation to be replaced by a new law: the declaration of belonging to the Jewish nation and Jewish race.” (Dr Joachim Prinz, Wir Juden, Berlin, 1934, p. 150-1), Shahak (p 71) said, “some zionist leaders in Germany welcomed Hitler’s rise to power, because they shared his belief in the primacy of ‘race’ and his hostility to the assimilation of Jews among ‘Aryans’.” (p 71)

The Zionists colluded (51 documents) with the Nazis whereby tens of thousands of Jews emigrated from Germany, immigrating to Palestine, setting the stage for future Israel, also setting the stage for 75 plus years of suffering of the Palestinian people.



A commemorative medal struck by Nazi Germany to mark its Zionist alliance, with a Star-of-David on one side and a Swastika on the obverse. The importance of the Nazi-Zionist pact for Israel’s establishment is difficult to overstate. According to a 1974 analysis in Jewish Frontier, between 1933 and 1939 over 60% of all the investment in Jewish Palestine came from Nazi Germany – The Transfer Agreement.

Jewish American analyst Ron Unz details facts about Zionist-Nazi cooperation in the Unz Review. He reveals in one short snippet an interesting piece of information about a former Israeli Prime Minster, Yitzhak Shamir.

during the late 1930s, Shamir and his small Zionist faction had become great admirers of the Italian Fascists and German Nazis, and after World War II broke out, they had made repeated attempts to contact Mussolini and the German leadership in 1940 and 1941, hoping to enlist in the Axis Powers as their Palestine affiliate, and undertake a campaign of attacks and espionage against the local British forces, then share in the political booty after Hitler’s inevitable triumph.

After learning about Shamir’s earlier activities, Unz offered up the following response:

… the idea of the sitting Prime Minister of the Jewish State having spent his early wartime years as an unrequited Nazi ally was certainly something that sticks in one’s mind, not quite conforming to the traditional narrative of that era which I had always accepted. Most remarkably, the revelation of Shamir’s pro-Axis past seems to have had only a relatively minor impact upon his political standing within Israeli society. I would think that any American political figure found to have supported a military alliance with Nazi Germany during the Second World War would have had a very difficult time surviving the resulting political scandal, and the same would surely be true for politicians in Britain, France, or most other western nations. But although there was certainly some embarrassment in the Israeli press, especially after the shocking story reached the international headlines, apparently most Israelis took the whole matter in stride, and Shamir stayed in office for another year, then later served a second, much longer term as Prime Minister during 1986-1992. The Jews of Israel apparently regarded Nazi Germany quite differently than did most Americans, let alone most American Jews.

Zionist Forced Transfer & Expulsion of Palestinians from Palestine

Statement by David Ben-Gurion, founder of State of Israel and Israel’s first prime minister:

The compulsory transfer of Arabs from the valleys of the proposed Jewish state could give us something which we never had, even when we stood on our own feet during the days of the First and Second Temple [a Galilee free of Arab population].

– (Zichronot [Memoirs] Vol. 4, p. 297-99, 12 July 1937.)

“What Arab cannot do his math and understand that the immigration at the rate of 60,000 a year means a Jewish state in all of Palestine”

– (Letter to Moshe Shertok known as Moshe Sharett, Israel’s first Foreign Minister, Ben-Gurion and the Palestinian Arabs, p. 167-8, 24 July 1937.)

“The war will give us the land. The concepts of ‘ours’ and ‘not ours’ are peace concepts, only, and in war they lose their whole meaning.”

– (to Yosef Weitz. David Ben-Gurion, Yoman Hamilhamah [War Diary], vol.1, entry dated 7 February 1948, p. 210-11.)

When Israel came into existence in 1948 Jews owned about 6% of the land of Palestine.

Statement by Yosef Weitz: the head of the Israeli government’s official Transfer Committee of 1948

The complete evacuation of the country from its [Arab] inhabitants and handing it to the Jewish people is the answer.” – (after touring Jewish settlements in the Esdraelon Valley Ibid, entry dated 20 March 1941, p. 1127.) I made a summary of a list of the Arab villages, which in my opinion must be cleared out in order to complete Jewish regions. I also made a summary of the places that have land disputes and must be settled by military means.” – (Ibid., diary entry, 18 April 1948, p. 2358.)

The Utopia of the “Jewish ideology” adopted by the State of Israel is a land which is wholly ‘redeemed’ and none of it is owned or worked by non-Jews. Walter Laquer, in his book, History of Zionism, wrote the following: “A.D. Gordon, a devoted Zionist and his friends wanted everybody else to just go away and leave the land to be ‘redeemed’ by Jews.”

Karl Popper in The Open Society and Its Enemies, “There are two choices which face Israeli-Jewish society, It can become a fully closed and warlike ghetto, a Jewish Sparta, supported by the labour of Arab helots, kept in existence by its influence on the US political establishment and by threats to use its nuclear power.”

The Israel of today was born out of violence, starting with Freedom-Fighting Terrorist attacks against the British in Palestine. Following that, with a little help from the British, the theft and legal chicanery allowed the land to be misappropriated and given to another. Collectively givers gave, some out of greed, making out like a bandit; others felt comfortable giving away someone else’s land out of a perceived guilt. No matter the real or feigned motivation of the givers from far off places, the injured party, told to smile, smile, even though he would end up with only half of what had been his land and before that his ancestor’s ancestors land, the ancient pre-Israelite Canaanite’s. As it turned out, he ended up with little more than a pig in a poke. Most of the remaining half of his land was also purloined, even though now for three quarters of a century and counting, the Victim has been portrayed the Victimizer.