Last Frontier for US-Israel World Hegemony

Thinking the unthinkable

The goal of US-Israel is to wipe out the ‘Shia axis’, Israel’s only real barrier to seizing all Arab lands ‘from the river [Nile] to the [Arabian sea]’. All the Arab stateS except Ansar Allah’s Yemen are what we can call Arab Zionists, i.e., subservient to Israel. In a sense Israel already has hegemony over them all. Only an anti-US-Israel revolution similar to the Arab Spring of 2011 can shake this unholy alliance.

10/7 has provided the pretext for this plan to accelerate, giving Israel free rein to obliterate Gaza, killing more than 100,000 Palestines, destroying Palestinian homes and fields, poisoning their wells in the West Bank, with the open vow to forcibly resettle any remaining Palestinians, Christians and Muslims, still alive to Somaliland, Sinai, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq. The details are still unsettled.

Iran is the only real supporter of resistance to US-Israel, exposing the hypocrisy of the Arab quislings. The latter have all dutifully declared war on Iran for daring to target US basis that try to hide under quisling auspices. This pathetic show of treachery to Islam is a sign for all sincere Muslims to rise up and overthrow them. Ayatollah Sistani vowed to issue a fatwa for jihad if Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated. So far he hasn’t issued this, but Iraqi Shia have shelled US forces and Hezbollah have renewed shelling Israel. The Arab quislings will never rest in peace when Israel makes its next move to actually take physical control of their lands.

Iran is the last ‘low hanging fruit’ for the US post-9/11. Having seized control of first Iraqi oil, then Libyan oil, then Venezuelan oil, the US has only to sezie Iran’s oil to halt China and the world’s attempt to establish a non-US financial mechanism for world trade. The importance of maintaining US world financial hegemony is reflected in these countries being targetted.

Iran has been sanctioned to death since the Islamic revolution, with waves of Mossad scheming to foment unrisings to induce regime change, as Iran is too big to invade. The intricacies of world finance mean that Russia benefits in the short term from high oil prices during the war against Iran, but the war in Ukraine continues unabated, weakening Russia regardless of oil prices. Russia is already short of manpower, and unrest with the already 5-year costly war and unremitting sanctions will create a scenario much like the desperation of Iranians.

US practice of inducing colour revolutions, soft-power regime, change will continue unabated, leaving Russia fatally weakened and only China as the last firm bulwark of anti-US imperialism. China will have to step up to the challenge, stop pussy-footing with US-Israel, which it has refused to do so far. Commentators are urging China to blockade Taiwan, emulating US blockades of Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and Cuba. China has this ace: it controls the seas of southeast Asia, and now has no reason not to confront US-Israel head-on before it has incapacitated Russia and encircled China.