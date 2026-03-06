Is “Parallel Left” U.S. Media-Funding Puffin Foundation Also Funding J Street “Lobby” Group?

Yet between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2024, the educational fund of the Democratic Party-oriented liberal Zionist J Street “lobby” group (which still apparently does not support the Palestinian Solidarity Movement’s Global BDS campaign), the J Street Education Fund Inc., was given 4 “charitable” grants, totaling $85,000, by a foundation, The Puffin Foundation, which has also been funding “parallel left” U.S. media groups in a big way during the current decade of U.S. history.

According to The Puffin Foundation’s Form 990 financial filings for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2024, the fair market value of the “non-profit” Puffin Foundation’s assets increased from over $76 million to nearly $87 million; while during this same period, The Puffin Foundation, for example, gave:

1. Four “charitable” grants, totaling $650,000, to help fund the “Democracy Now!” parallel left media firm;

2. Four “charitable” grants, totaling $110,000, to help fund the “Jacobin” magazine/Jacobin Foundation parallel left media firm;

3. Eight “charitable” grants, totaling $2,335,000, to help fund “The Nation” magazine/Nation LLC/Nation Institute/Nation Fund/Type Media Center parallel left media firm;

4. Five “charitable” grants, totaling $1,694,160, to help fund the “In These Times” magazine/Institute for Public Affairs parallel left media firm;

5. One “charitable” grant, totaling $150,000, to help fund the “Mother Jones” magazine/Foundation For National Progress/Center For Investigative Reporting parallel left media firm; and

6. Three “charitable” grants, totaling $140,000, to help fund the parallel left “Dissent” magazine.

Most U.S. Antiwar Movement organizers and U.S. Antiwar Movement supporters in the current decade are opposed to the U.S. power elite government’s bi-partisan policy of continuing to ship weapons to the genocidal Israeli war machine in 2026. And most U.S. Antiwar Movement organizers and U.S. Antiwar Movement supporters in the current decade support the Palestine Solidarity Movement’s Global BDS campaign.

And, at the same time “charitable” grants are being given to the generally financially secretive upper-middle class folks who control the editorial content of the various Democratic Party-oriented parallel left media groups in this decade by foundations like The Puffin Foundation, the degree to which young working-class and elderly working-class people, of all racial backgrounds, in the USA and abroad (“the 90 percent”) continue to be economically exploited and politically manipulated by both the foundations set up by U.S. capitalists and the upper-middle-class (“the 10 percent”) seems to be increasing in 2026, while the threat of World War III breaking out in the current decade remains.