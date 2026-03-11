Iran Defends Itself, All Alone, Against Two Most Violent Forces

US President Donald Trump’s photo is set on fire during a demonstration in front of the American consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on February 1, 2026 IMAGE/asin Akgul/AFP/Middle East Eye

US-Israel attack Iran

On February 27, 2026, talking with a friend, I mentioned that the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, asked embassy staff to leave Israel. Also, the Reuters report on February 24 stating that Iran will buy Chinese-made CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles pointed toward an Israel-pushed-US probable strike on Iran that weekend. His response was: Iranians are mostly Shia Muslims who, with the tragedy of Karbala as motivation, would rather die than accept US and Israeli hegemony.

Next day, February 28, Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion and United States’ Operation Epic Fury started bombing Iranian cities. They assassinated the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, and many other top government and military officials.

By eliminating Iran’s top leadership, both the US and Israel (and India, see below), were hoping for a quick victory, and a rapid fall of the government. The ensuing chaos would have permitted the US and Israel to create internal civil strife and an opportunity to select the new leader as Donald Trump spelled out to Axios on February 5:

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela.”

Empire’s juggernaut crippled Venezuela by kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro and appointing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in his place. Now Trump wants to appoint Iran’s next leader.

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Ravish Kumar states it’s not a question of whether Iran will win, the important thing is Iran didn’t bend in front of the US but instead is fighting for its dignity.

Things didn’t turn out the way Netanyahu and Trump had anticipated. By the seventh day of the war, the US and Israel had killed over 1332 Iranians and injured hundreds, while destroying homes and parks and businesses and schools with children still inside.

Shajareh Tayyebeh, all girls school in Menab, was bombed by the US, killing about 180 girls, ages 7 to 12. (The school bombed was in southern Iran, the area geographically assigned to US in this war.)

Spanish politician Manuela Bergerot condemned the killing of school girls and also the war, itself.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proudly declared: “We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically.”

The US (globally) and Israel (regionally) are very efficient in killing people and devastating countries. The dominant news media support them and rarely miss a chance to report with terminology that causes people to further their passion to incite war.

As author/journalist Belen Fernandez points out:

“And as the New York Times whines retroactively about Trump’s “reckless” behaviour in Iran, western establishment media would do well to reflect on the role that years of preemptive journalistic strikes on the country have played in fuelling this bloody mess.”

Trita Parsi, an Iranian-born Swedish writer, laments that Israel is using AI without any human oversight. A park named “Police Park,” not related in any manner to the police, was termed a government site by AI, and so it was bombed.

Parsi says: “Similarities between Israel’s bombing of Gaza and Tehran are growing stronger.”

It’s Israel’s war

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, told reporters:

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action.” “We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

In May 2021, Fawaz A. Gerges of the London School of Economics, had observed how Israel sets the agenda in its relationship with the US:

“Given the asymmetry of power between the two, one would expect the US, which furnishes Israel with $3.8 billion a year in military aid, to set the ground rules for their relations. Yet in Israel’s case, the reverse is true — it is the tail that wags the dog.”

As has been the case historically, Israel uses the US to achieve its own geopolitical aims. The US has gradually been going down economically and politically, but not in violence. However, it will be Israel, particularly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’ll be responsible for speeding up the US downfall.

There is a line from a couplet from Mahtab Rai Taban:

is ghar ko Ag lag gai ghar ke charAgh se

this house got burned down by the house lamp

(That is, my son, heir, or my own destroyed my house.)

Benjamin Netanyahu

According to the New York Times analysis, Netanyahu was constantly after Trump for two months trying to persuade him to join the war. Eventually, he succeeded.

That may be true. However, it’s not that simple, there is more to it.

Middle East Eye‘s editor-in-chief David Hearst reminds us that Netanyahu had for a long time, even when not in power, talked about bombing Iran.

On March 1, 2026, Netanyahu bragged:

“This combined [Israeli and US] effort allows us to do what I have hoped to achieve for 40 years: to crush the regime of terror completely. That’s my promise and this is what is going to happen.”

This “genocidal maniac” has the nerve to talk about Iran’s terror, whereas, he has the blood of innocent Lebanese, Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, and the genocide of Palestinians on his hands.

India

Modi, Netanyahu, and Trump make up the trinity of Islamophobes.

Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and child sex offender, was an Israeli agent who had contacts at high levels with politicians, celebrities, academics, religious leaders, corporations, and rich businesspersons, including the Indian billionaire and Modi’s friend, Anil Ambani, etc., all over the world.

Epstein wrote an email on July 9, 2017, to Jabor Y (Jabor Yousef Jassim Al Thani), a Qatari businessman who belonged to the Qatari royal family:

“The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US President. They had met a few weeks ago. IT WORKED!”

Modi met then US President Donald Trump in Washington during his June 25-26, 2017 visit. On July 4, Modi went to Israel — the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to a country whose illegal creation was opposed by the famous Indian leader: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Partho Sarothi Ray, writing in The Wire, throws light on what Modi gained by singing and dancing:

“Modi came back with a defence deal with Israel, and the Pegasus spyware, which was promptly used to target his domestic critics and opponents, this author included.”

Again, on February 25, 2026, Modi paid a two day visit to Israel. He was granted the newly invented, “Knesset Medal,” for his contribution to Jews and Israelis. No one had heard about that award or seen it until the Knesset speaker Amir Ohana announced and conferred it to Modi.

Two days later, Iran was attacked and within hours its Supreme Leader was assassinated. Modi has neither condoled his death, nor, has he condemned the vicious US and Israel bombing of Iran.

Both the Indian subcontinent and Iran are ancient civilizations and had contacts for thousands of years. Before 1947, they both shared common borders. Now Iran and Pakistan share a common border.

Why is Modi dead silent?

India’s main opposition Congress Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said:

“The silence of the Modi Govt on the targeted assassination of Ayatollah Khameini and other Iranian leaders demonstrates its abdication of moral leadership and its reluctance to say anything remotely critical of the US and Israel. It is a complete betrayal of all that India has stood for. India has never before looked this weak.”

Not only that, Indian ambassadors were instructed around the world to not sign the condolence book at Iranian embassies.

After five days, on March 5, 2026, finally, the foreign secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, and signed the condolence book!

However, on March 1, 2026, the second day of US-Israeli brutal war, Modi called Netanyahu and also the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strongly condemn the Iranian attacks on Emirates territory and express solidarity with their countries.

Why didn’t Modi condole the Iranian Supreme Leader’s death?

One reason could be that Modi knew of the intensity with which Israel and the US were going to bomb Iran resulting in sudden collapse of the regime.

Modi probably thought if the Iranian government fell, he wouldn’t have to express sorrow for Khamenei’s death or the bombing and thus, save himself from Trump and Netanyahu’s anger.

Modi hasn’t expressed condolence for the assassination, yet. However, if Iran’s government survives this assault, then Modi will have real trouble dealing with Iran.

On March 6, Modi got his reward for maintaining the silence. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced:

“The world is very well supplied in oil. Yesterday, the Treasury (Department) agreed to let our allies in India start buying Russian oil that was already on the water.” “The Indians had been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept the Russian oil. We may unsanction other Russian oil.”

It is shameful and humiliating for the leader of the most populous country, and the fifth largest economy in the world, to receive permission to buy oil from Russia.

In October 2025, Modi told the Indian navy: “The Indian Navy is the guardian of the Indian Ocean.”

On March 4, an Iranian ship, the IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean was torpedoed and sank by the US nuclear attack submarine. Three Australian naval personnel were abroad too. 140 lives were lost, “a monstrous war crime.” IRIS Dena had attended International Fleet Review 2026 held in India between February 15 to 25 as an Indian guest.

The Indian government is silent on the above atrocity that took place in Indian Ocean. Where was the Indian Ocean’s “guardian”? [See also: “Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s admission that India shared the precise location of Iran’s IRIS Dena frigate with Israel has ignited a geopolitical controversy after the vessel was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine in international waters near Sri Lanka.” Defence Security Asia, March 9, 2026 — DV ed]

UAE

UAE has very good relations with Israel and the US. The war has impacted UAE the most among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as its airports, luxury hotels, oil facilities, and US bases have been hit by Iran. The very rich are spending upto $200,000 for private evacuation flights to get out of the Gulf countries.

The UAE expressed its anger against the US through Khalaf al-Habtoor, a billionaire close to the ruling circles who openly questioned Trump on X:

His Excellency President Donald Trump: “A direct question: Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with #Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision?” “Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself!” “The peoples of this region have the right to ask as well: Was this your decision alone? Or did it come as a result of pressures from Netanyahu and his government?” “You have placed the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries at the heart of a danger they did not choose.”

The UAE rulers must be pissed off with Trump and Netanyahu. They should show guts and pull out of the Abraham Accords that normalizes relations with Israel, the occupier of Palestine and the menace to the Middle East.

China

US and many European countries don’t like China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela because they try to carve their own path rather than obey US command.

China has disappointed many by only condemning the attack and not openly supporting Iran. [“How Chinese PLA Tech Firms Use AI and Tanker Ship Data to Mask Iranian Military Moves,” Modern Diplomacy, 10 March 2026 — DV ed] Most people know one thing: every US war weakens the US a bit more, which is in China’s interest. But is that a good strategy? To not come to the aid of your friends in need? No. Venezuela is gone, Cuba is being starved through deadly sanctions, and Iran is fighting for its life. From the above countries, only North Korea and Russia are left; and, Russia is at war!

If Iran dissolves, Pakistan will be the next target because it’s a nuclear power and capable of providing nuclear cover to Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries, against Israel’s nuclear weapons. If that happens, China will have chaos at its border.

China should wake up and instead of waiting for further weakening of the US, it should form a group of countries with some kind of a defense treaty — because that is the only way to counter the Empire’s juggernaut. This could afford some security to the smaller global south countries and let them breathe freely.

Russia

It’s understandable that since Russia is involved in a war with Ukraine from February 2022, it may be reluctant to help Iran. It could still help Iran but that is not the case. There are reports in the US news media, which should be regarded with skepticism, that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran in targeting US aircraft, etc. But this requires confirmation from reliable sources.

The dominant white world

Canada: on January 20, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke to the World Economic Forum (WEF) about the “rupture in the world order” led by the US since the end of the Second World War in 1945. He acknowledged that the order was flawed,but most of us played along but now “the rules based order is fading, that the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must.”

Threatened by the US, Canada suddenly realized that they could be affected too.

Carney also noted: “… the middle powers must act together, because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

When the US was bullying and bombing countries, many times Canada joined their table to eat from the White menu.

Now when brown Iran is on the White menu, Carney forgot the “rupture” from the US world order, and is fully supporting the US and Israel, in the deadly and destructive bombing of Iran, to be on the US table to eat Iran:

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

Carney has the nerve to accuse Iran of not discontinuing its nuclear program, that is under attack by the US and Israel, BOTH NUCLEAR POWERS. Iran does not have a single nuclear weapon. Israel possesses 90 and the US has 5,277 nuclear weapons.

Carney also blames Iran for supporting terrorist proxy groups. The reality is that Iran is under attack by two strong violent powers.

Carney has no self respect. He had joined Trump’s Board of Peace but was kicked out by Trump after his WEF speech.

Britain is allowing the US to use its bases. HMS Prince of Wales, Britain’s £3-billion supercarrier and one of the most powerful warships ever built in the UK, is also being prepared for possible deployment.

France has deployed its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Middle East.

Germany was one of the biggest supporters of Israel in its war against Gaza’s Palestinians. Germany was harsh with the supporters of Palestinians. Chancellor Friedrich Merz as usual said the expected thing:

“We share the interest of the United States and Israel in seeing an end to this regime’s terror and its dangerous nuclear and ballistic weapons program.”

Back in June 2025, when Israel was bombing Iran, Merz said:

“This is the dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us. I can only say that I have the utmost respect for the Israeli army and the Israeli leadership for having had the courage to do this.”

So killing of people in Gaza and elsewhere on a mass scale, earns his “respect” for Israel. It’s just that these dominant white countries love to kick brown and black asses.

Spain is the exception

Among the major European powers such as Britain, France, Germany, and Spain, only Spain has shown guts and principles. It asked the US to not use Spanish territory in a war against Iran. So the US removed 15 aircrafts, including refueling tankers, from the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain.

Trump showed his true self in revenge action: “We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain.”

Spanish MEP Irene Montero asked her country to leave NATO:

“Just to remind everyone that we are in a critical situation, that the government itself is acknowledging that being allies of the United States puts us in serious danger, because the United States and Israel are currently the main threats to the security and stability of humanity.” “They are bombing countries as they please for oil, for control of trade routes, for control of geostrategic military positions, and therefore we tell the public that, in our opinion, it remains urgent to leave NATO.”

Earth’s fate

War Law Institute’s director Ayesha Malik states what will determine a win in this war:

“As it is with most asymmetric conflicts, Iran wins if it doesn’t lose, and the US loses if it doesn’t win.”

That is, if Iran survives the lethal force of the most violent force in human history, the US, that will be a victory for Iran. If the US, after killing thousands of Iranians and destroying town and cities, fails to subdue the leadership, than it will be a defeat for the US.

US is spending carelessly the taxpayer money, billions of dollars on this war. “US$4 million missile is used to destroy $20,000 drones” of Iran.

If Iran has enough missiles to outlive the US and Israeli missiles, it will put a stop to the hyperwar power and inflated egos. However, if Trump wins the Iran war, his increased appetite, boldness, and carelessness will aim for bigger targets and could endanger the entire planet.

ENDNOTES: