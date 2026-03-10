After the first paragraph of The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 (included in the U.S. Constitution and revised in 1850, but not repealed until 1864), and “Saving America by Saving the Family Act: A Foundation for the Next 250 Years” by The Heritage Foundation, January 8, 2026

Be it enacted, &c., That, whenever the Executive authority of any State in the Union, or of either of the Territories Northwest or South of the river Ohio, or any husband, lover or father shall demand any woman as a fugitive from justice, of the Executive authority of any such State or Territory to which such woman shall have fled, and shall moreover produce the copy of an indictment found, or an affidavit made before a magistrate of any State or Territory solely by the husband, lover or father, charging the woman so demanded with having committed treason, felony, refusal of sex or to keep the house clean or other crime, certified as authentic by the Governor or Chief Magistrate of the State or Territory or proved true solely by the husband, lover or father from whence the woman so charged fled, it shall be the duty of the executive authority of the State or Territory to which such woman shall have fled, to cause her arrest to be given to the Executive authority or to the husband, lover or father making such demand, or to the agent when he shall appear; but, if no such agent shall appear within six months from the time of the arrest, the prisoner woman may be discharged: and all costs or expenses incurred in the apprehending, securing, and transmitting such fugitive to the State or Territory or to her husband, lover or father making such demand, shall be paid by such State or Territory or by the husband, lover or father—should he be found.

