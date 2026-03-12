Dreaming

by J.S. O’Keefe / March 12th, 2026

You notice your pulse first. It normally moves quietly, on time, somewhere below your notice. Now it presses forward, beats harder; it has something to say.

The pulse is yours. It doesn’t belong to the drunk guards outside your cell, bent over a rough wooden table, slapping down cards in the dim light. They’re cursing over Aces and Kings, and getting rivered out.

Thunder breaks in the distance. Storm’s coming. You draw a breath. In that small space, something settles.

You win.

The kind of victory that happens quietly. A dream you went after has finally found ground. It lives in you now. It moves through your blood.

Liberty is the dream. Smaller than a speech or a flag, but steadier. There’s defiance in it. It keeps beating through foul weather, ignores Aces and Kings, and the hired hands that hold them.

J.S. O’Keefe’s short stories, essays and poems have been published in Everyday Fiction, WENSUM, Roi Faineant, 101 Words, Spillwords, AntipodeanSF, 50WS, Friday Flash Fiction, etc. Read other articles by J.S., or visit J.S.'s website.

This article was posted on Thursday, March 12th, 2026 at 7:00am and is filed under Fiction.