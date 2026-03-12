You notice your pulse first. It normally moves quietly, on time, somewhere below your notice. Now it presses forward, beats harder; it has something to say.

The pulse is yours. It doesn’t belong to the drunk guards outside your cell, bent over a rough wooden table, slapping down cards in the dim light. They’re cursing over Aces and Kings, and getting rivered out.

Thunder breaks in the distance. Storm’s coming. You draw a breath. In that small space, something settles.

You win.

The kind of victory that happens quietly. A dream you went after has finally found ground. It lives in you now. It moves through your blood.

Liberty is the dream. Smaller than a speech or a flag, but steadier. There’s defiance in it. It keeps beating through foul weather, ignores Aces and Kings, and the hired hands that hold them.