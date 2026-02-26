The Rise and Fail of the Griftocrats

Oprah, Deepak Chopra, Huckabee, Trump and his ICE marks

I have been writing for decades that Oprah Winfrey was a more effective force insofar as retailing capitalist propaganda than the Joseph Goebbels’ progeny of Fox News/NewsMax outrage peddlers and the corporate-funded nomenklatura/apparatchik clowns of the rightwing think tank shit-circuses.

Oprah’s grift emanates from the same capitalist ideological snake oil of self-bootstraps transcendence; withal, if an individual visualizes the capitalist order’s conception of success with the proper measure of rigorous intensity and unquestioning belief in the magical nature of the system then the universe will align with your entitled destiny. If not the failure is all on you — but not, in any manner due to the (rigged against you) system.

It was in the Oprah cosmology of con artistry that Jeffrey Epstein confidant and enabler Deepak Chopra retailed his New Age spiel that engaging in a ghost dance with constellations of quantum entanglement would deliver the true believer to material success and perpetual psychical bliss.

In essence, the mode of belief is and remains the “power of positive thinking” salesman’s credo of Ronald Reagan (“Its morning again in America”) and Donald Trump (“Make America great again”) political hucksters that trace their worldview back to the “good news” testifiers of Christian evangelists’ so-called prosperity gospel.

In a capitalist culture in which anything and everything, from ghostly quanta to human flesh is fodder for exploitation and passes as normal – i.e., The Epstein Island Of Everyday American Life – then the contents of The Epstein File and the personages named would only come as a shock to the noxiously naive.

UFO enthusiasts posit, we have entered into the “Age Of Disclosure.” One would have to have been abducted by aliens – or be alienated into deep, protective insularity — to have experienced ontological shock at the news that the capitalist overclass was a private club reserved for High Dollar degenerates. In that case, welcome to childhood’s end.

The noxious naivety of the self-grifted true believer

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee waxing Christian evangelical lunacy, “Israel is a land that God gave, through Abraham, to a people that he chose. It was a people, a place and a purpose.”

Pressed in a recent interview by aging, prep school crashout, Christian Nationalist Tucker (a demon tried to eat my face) Carlson on whether Israel has the right to annex the whole of the Levant, Huckabee responded: “It would be fine if they took it all.”

Yet, from the realm of historical and archaeological records — there is not a shred of evidence confirming the Old Testament yarn relating a Jewish, out-of-Egyptian bondage and the slog through the Sinai Desert to The Promised Land. Instead we are presented with an origin myth created by Bronze Age barbarians, a band of malcontent, underclass, breakaway Canaanites.

Revealing Christian Zionists such as Huckabee’s claim of divinely blessed Israeli exceptionalism all the more loony muffin: The state of Israel was established by European atheists.

While there is nary a remnant of a chariot of Pharaoh’s army to be found at the bottom of the Red Sea nor a single artifact of a wandering tribe of Jewish refugees in the Sinai, the DNA of Palestinians confirms, they are the Jews of the Torah. In contrast, my own Ashkenazi/Dutch Sephardic DNA reveals a genetic admixture that tilts in a far greater direction towards Europe (southern Italy, Spain, France and Germany) than in the direction of the Levant.

Moses Views the Promised Land, 1670 engraving by Gerard Jollain

Yet I am privy to the Zionism-contrived The Law Of Return to The Promised Land while Palestinian victims of the Nakba are barred from their (scientifically and historically verified) ancestral homeland.

In essence, as personified by Ambassador Mike (The Crackbrained Revelator) Huckabee, MAGA foreign policy is the product of a collective hallucination of Bronze Age barbarians.

Regarding the self-undermining felicity to Israel of the so-called opposition party

Have the Democratic Party elites internalized the reason for losing to the careening towards senility, shambling tub of toxic goo Donald Trump?

Nada, judging by Democrats’ response to Trump’s militaristic belligerence towards Iran.

Evidence suggests, a determining factor to Kamala Harris’ defeat was her cruelly boneheaded response to Gaza protesters at her rallies, and her general indifference to Israel’s proclivity for war criminality.

Harris to anti-genocide demonstrators, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

The protesters chanted in response: “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.”

To state the obvious, Candidate Harris did not take them – and the millions of others there in spirit – at their word.

Then there is this: When interviewed on the daytime kibitz show, The View, when asked how her policies would depart from then President Biden’s, she answered, “not a thing comes to mind.”

History is a rhyming pattern: Nothing appears to be coming to Chuck Schumer’s and Hakeem Jeffries’ minds when it comes to Trump’s ethnic cleansing, build-Dubai-over-the genocide-rendered-corpses plan for Gaza or his risking a catastrophic war with Iran due to the goading/rumored blackmailing by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

Soldat und Tod, 1917, Hans Larwin

Trump is the Second Law Of Thermodynamics disguised in human form, on scene to bring down the US empire. Concurrently, It appears the rotten-to-its-core Democratic Party needs to be composted and have an actual opposition party be seeded and rise from its corrupt, reeking remains.

The Rise and Fail of the MAGA Reich

ICE incels costumed into Brownshirt thugs are kvetching that they are being reamed by the MAGA Reich. For example, insofar as receiving a promised $50k signing bonus, the bait-and-switch con was: If they quit before fulfilling their full five year deportment of thuggery, they are obliged to repay their signing bonus — plus interest. Also, the promised health benefits were a sleight-of-hand trick. Many are yet to have received even a single paycheck for their fascist service.

It appears you hyper-authoritarian soreheads have revealed your stupid, vicious nature to the world at large and your only payback will come in the form of karma. You reveled in Trump’s cruelty; you were amused when he grifted “losers.” (He was notorious for not paying contractors.) Well now, you have been grabbed by the pussy, exploited, and then dispatched to the Epstein Island of your own private Hell.

Proceed to the nearest mirror, take an extended perusal: It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fascist jerkopath.

The Cardsharps, c. 1594, by Caravaggio