Talking Genocide and How the World is Moving (Bulldozing Palestinians) Forward

Nope. What does the AmeriKKKan right stand for, really? For Palestine? For Hamas? Do they, it, the right, stand up for a guy like Laif who was in Canada and embroiled in all sorts of accusations from, well, the right?

Is Glosser-Miller Israeli? The dude running the Trump Pedophiles’ and Rapists’ Mill (come on, let a little gross levity prevail in this post)? Glosser, man, Stephen Glosser Miller!

The Guardian: The historic shifts in US immigration under Donald Trump have been dictated by a relentless voice over a telephone line: Stephen Miller, the president’s immigration czar, who in recent months has turned the state department’s visa and refugee operations into what some current and former diplomats have described as a personal fiefdom.

Each morning, usually at 10 am, a small circle of conservative diplomats allied with Miller, including those who have assumed control of the state department’s consular and refugee operations, dial in for what some have termed the “Stephen Miller call”, an interagency discussion of immigration measures led by Miller, the White House’s homeland security adviser.

In the calls, Miller is said to drill the diplomats on visa and immigration issues – pressing officials to hasten negotiations with third countries to accept deportees who can not or should not be sent back to their countries of origin, and lobbying for individual visa revocations for critics of Israel’s war in Gaza or of Charlie Kirk, the conservative pundit who was assassinated in September.

Miller’s influence, said one former senior official briefed on the calls, was part of a broader strategy under the Trump administration of “installing trusted people in the key positions, and turning [the state department] into an anti-immigration machine”.

Ya want more proof of what a Nazi Jewish Man looks like?

Wikipedia: “Miller’s family is of Eastern European Jewish descent through his mother and father, who were grandchildren of Jews who escaped the Russian pogroms and the Holocaust; His maternal great-great-grandfather, Wolf Glosser, born in Antopal, Belarus, immigrated to the United States in 1903 and with his son founded Glosser Brothers in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Stephen N. Miller was born on August 23, 1985, in the wealthy North of Montana neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, the second of three children of Miriam (née Glosser) and Michael Miller. A social worker and Columbia graduate, mother Miriam grew up in a family of New Deal Democrats but like the majority of the era’s Californians had conservative views. Michael was a lawyer and worked in the family real estate business. The family sold their home in 1998 when Miller was thirteen, and bought a smaller home in a less affluent area.[12]

Miller went to Hebrew school at Beth Shir Shalom, where classmates thought of him as a contrarian. He attended Franklin Elementary School, where he appeared disheveled compared to his classmates, and was described by a former teacher as “off by himself all the time”.”

From, Report- Israel’s Launches Million Dollar Propaganda Campaign To Shore Up American Support.

The Cost of War Project noted that:

Without U.S. money, weapons and political support, the Israeli military could not have committed such rapid, widespread destruction of human lives and infrastructure in Gaza, or escalated its warfare so easily to the regional level by bombing Syria, Lebanon, Qatar and Iran. Without U.S. support, the Israeli government would have no combat aircraft to drop bombs and many fewer bombs. An increasing share of Israel’s arsenal would be down for maintenance without U.S. government or U.S. contractor mechanics and spare parts. In addition, Israel’s government could not have built a military of its current size and sophistication without U.S. financial backing.

At the same time, more and more Americans are beginning to oppose Israel, due to its endless atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, and its deep manipulation of U.S. politics and foreign policy through various lobbying groups such as AIPAC.

As the Israeli paper Haaretz noted,

“Pew surveys conducted between 2022 and 2025 show a rapid decline in support for Israel amid the war in Gaza – even among conservatives. Some 42 percent of Americans held a negative view of Israel in 2022; three years later, that number jumped to 53 percent. The collapse in support is not limited to Democrats: half of young Republicans (under age 50) now hold a negative view of Israel, up 15 percent since the war began.”

This is why – as Haaretz has now revealed-Israel is launching a million-dollar propaganda campaign targeting Americans in an attempt to shore up American support for Israel, and keep the weapons and cash flow to Israel going.

Haaretz writes:

The Israeli government has signed contracts worth millions of dollars in recent months to rehabilitate Israel’s standing in American public opinion, both online and offline. Amid a sharp drop in support from the conservative right, Israel has hired firms to conduct not just ‘hasbara [public diplomacy] campaigns’ but also campaigns targeting millions of Christian churchgoers, bot networks to amplify pro-Israel messages online, and efforts to influence both search results and the responses given by popular AI services like ChatGPT.

The article went on to report, “documents filed over the past two months show that the Government of Israel – through the Foreign Ministry, the Tourism Ministry, and the Government Advertising Agency (LAPAM) – signed multiple contracts in the United States to promote Israel’s interests” adding that, “payments are routed through Havas Media Germany Gmb, a subsidiary of the international advertising and public relations giant Havas.”

The investigation uncovered that,

“The largest of the new hasbara contracts was signed in August with a firm called Clock Tower X, owned by Brad Parscale, who played a lead role in Trump’s digital campaigns in 2016 and 2020”, a “6 million, four-month contract – signed between his firm and Havas Media on behalf of the Israeli government”.

The Israeli government directed Brad Parscale’s company to “produce ‘at least 100 core pieces of content per month’ – including videos, audio, podcasts, graphics and text – and ‘5,000 derivative versions’ monthly, aiming for 50 million impressions a month” adding that, “Eighty percent of the content will target young Americans on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube” and that, “Campaign messages will be distributed via Salem Media Network, a conservative Christian media group that owns more than 200 radio stations and websites”.

The Salem Media Network produces a long list of staunchly zionist conservative podcasts and radio shows, with personalities including Dinesh D’Souza, Josh Hammer, Lara Trump, Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Jack Posobiec, and Hugh Hewitt.

Along with this campaign, Haaretz revealed that Israel is running a similar propaganda campaign in an attempt to manufacture support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and an American war with Iran amongst American evangelical Christians.

The report noted,

“Another Israeli campaign, commissioned for the Foreign Ministry, was proposed by Show Faith by Works, owned by Republican consultant Chad Schnitger, an evangelical operative connected to the Christian right. The campaign’s budget exceeds $3 million, one-tenth of which has already been paid via Havas, though a final contract has yet to be signed. Filings submitted in September describe a focus on ‘churches and Christian organizations in the western United States’ aimed at countering ‘declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians’ and ‘raising awareness of Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism.’”

Haaretz noted,

“According to the documents, these goals will be pursued through ‘biblically based arguments highlighting the importance of Israel and the Jewish people to Christians,’ while spreading messages that ‘the Palestinians chose Hamas… they murder Christian aid workers… they celebrated the October 7 massacre and shelter terrorists… Palestinians and Iran share genocidal intentions toward Israel,’ and more” adding, “The filings for the proposed campaign explain that the messages will reach their audience through ‘the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history’ – a pitch to map the physical perimeters of every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado during worship hours; identifying attendees using commercial data, tracking them, and continuing to target them with relevant ads. The estimated audience for the suggested project: eight million churchgoers and four million Christian students.”

Along with this, the investigation noted that Israel is using this propaganda campaign to attempt to get AI bots like ChatGPT to repeat pro Israel propaganda, writing, “A central element of Israel’s campaign is its attempt to influence the popular artificial intelligence chatbots that have exploded in recent years. One clause in the Clock Tower X contract reveals a ‘Search and Language Operation’ designed not only to promote the campaign on Google and other search engines but also to ‘generate framing outcomes in GPT conversations and AI-based dialogue systems.’”

The think tank Responsible Statecraft uncovered that:

Clock Tower will even deploy ‘websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations.’ In other words, Clock Tower will create new websites to influence how AI GPT models such as ChatGPT, which are trained on vast amounts of data from every corner of the internet, frame topics and respond to them — all on behalf of Israel. As part of this work, the firm will also use search engine optimization software MarketBrew AI, a predictive AI platform that helps clients adapt to algorithms and promote their work on search engines like Google and Bing, to ‘improve the visibility and ranking of relevant narratives.’

The Haaretz investigation went on to note:

Another Israeli campaign disclosed in the Foreign Agents Registration Act filings was signed with SKDKnickerbocker, also via Havas for the Foreign Ministry, worth roughly 2.5 million shekels. Under the contract, the firm – actually considered close to the Democratic party – will develop a “bot-based program on various social media channels that `floods the zone` with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel message.” The firm will also recruit up to five spokespersons to promote Israeli messages in international media and on social media, alongside bots which will operate on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. A separate campaign run by Targeted Communications Global for the Tourism Ministry will use influencers and commercial content to promote travel to Israel, for $1.2 million.

The investigation added:

Another influence campaign was signed with Bridges Partners, a Washington-based consulting firm owned by Yair Levi and Uri Steinberg, the former Israeli tourism attaché in North America. The $1 million contract – signed via Havas on behalf of the Foreign Ministry and LAPAM – funds social-media influencers promoting Israel. According to filings submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice in September, the campaign’s goal is to “promote cultural exchange between the United States and Israel through influencer-based content and related activities.” It includes recruiting and managing 14 to 18 influencers, each posting 25 to 30 times per month on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

We will surely return

Sir! Do you wish to know something about me? Is that important for you? If so, count on your fingers then: I have a mother who died under the debris of a house her husband built for her in Safad; my father lives in another country and I cannot see, follow or visit him: Sir! I also have a brother who is studying humiliation in UNRWA’s schools; I have a sister who is married and lives in another country and she cannot see me or see my father; I have another brother too, Sir! but we don’t know where he is. Do you wish to know my crime, Sir? Do you really want to know or are you just curious? I have split the contents of my soul on the head of the State’s employee, and I told him that I didn’t want to sell my homeland. I must have done it in either a moment of madness or reason; I don’t know. And they placed me in an isolated cell so that I would admit that it was a moment of madness on my part … But in the isolated cell, I became absolutely convinced that my deed was the only moment of reason in my entire life. Then Sir, I am a sordid pig for wanting to recover my country. But I do not feel as such if you wish to know the truth. —Ghassan Kanafani, ‘More Distant Than the Border.’

Wikipedia co-founder says page on ‘Gaza genocide’ locked due to anti-Israel bias | The Times of Israel

Jimmy Wales notes that the claim Israel is committing genocide is ‘highly contested,’ and says the article in question is ‘particularly egregious example’ of non-neutral content on site.

“At present, the lede and the overall presentation state, in Wikipedia’s voice, that Israel is committing genocide, although that claim is highly contested. This is a violation of WP:NPOV (Wikipedia Neutral Point of View) and WP:ATTRIBUTEPOV (Wikipedia Attribute Point of View) that requires immediate correction.” Wales added that this was “non-negotiable”. “A neutral approach would begin with a formulation such as: ‘Multiple governments, NGOs, and legal bodies have described or rejected the characterisation of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide,’” he added.

Yeah, Laif and I talked about the racists and CryptoFascists and trans-phobe “this,” and immigrant-hater “that” Right-Wingers somehow having a coming to Jesus Charlie “Euthanized” Kirk Moment.

So these crazies are right on what their belief NOW that Zionism has too much control of, well, them, us, the world, the media, the narrative?

Do not believe these shills, these money-grubbing, monetizing monsters, but here, have at it again, on another venue (and Laif is ALL over the Blog-Podcast Sphere). Reason2Resist with Dimitri Lascaris is an a-okay dude, for sure.

But reality—this is the psychosis of whiteness, and these people are Americans, and if we can attempt to rip apart the Anti-Zionist Jews like Finklestein or Greenwald or Mate or Blumenthal for, well, always telling us (Goyim are probably like 99 percent of their audience) what goes and how it is, and how nice it is to be culturally Jewish, to partake in the puffy food and fun songs and rituals as SECULAR Jews, then, alas, when we have these proto-nationalists and Yankee Doodle Dandies like House Negro Candace and Tuck Pads Carlson telling us, again, 99 percent Goy audience, that they are now going soft on their support of, Zionists, or Jews, or Israel as a state, do not believe them.

What do right-wingers stand for?

Right-wing political positions under Donald Trump are generally defined by an “America First” agenda, which combines right-wing populism, economic protectionism, and social conservatism with an isolationist foreign policy. These positions represent a shift from traditional Republican conservatism in several key areas.

Key Trumpism stands include:

Economy & Trade

Protectionism: A major shift from the traditional GOP support for free trade, the Trump-aligned right wing advocates for imposing large-scale tariffs on imports to protect American industries and jobs.

A major shift from the traditional GOP support for free trade, the Trump-aligned right wing advocates for imposing large-scale tariffs on imports to protect American industries and jobs. Tax Cuts and Deregulation: Support for lower income and corporate taxes and significant deregulation across economic sectors, particularly in the energy industry to promote fossil fuel production.

Support for lower income and corporate taxes and significant deregulation across economic sectors, particularly in the energy industry to promote fossil fuel production. Opposition to Globalization: A general skepticism of international trade agreements and global institutions, favoring policies that prioritize U.S. national interests.

Immigration & Border Security

Strict Border Enforcement: Strong support for physical border security, including completing the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Strong support for physical border security, including completing the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mass Deportations: Calls for the largest mass deportation program in American history for undocumented immigrants.

Calls for the largest mass deportation program in American history for undocumented immigrants. Immigration Restrictions: Advocacy for stricter vetting of immigrants, the reinstatement of travel bans from certain countries, and an end to certain pathways to legal citizenship.

Social & Cultural Issues

Social Conservatism: Emphasis on traditional moral values, often with a Christian foundation, including opposition to abortion, LGBTQ+ rights (especially transgender rights), and comprehensive sex education.

Emphasis on traditional moral values, often with a Christian foundation, including opposition to abortion, LGBTQ+ rights (especially transgender rights), and comprehensive sex education. “Law and Order” Policies: Strong support for tough-on-crime measures, such as capital punishment and strict sentencing laws.

Strong support for tough-on-crime measures, such as capital punishment and strict sentencing laws. Opposition to DEI/CRT: Efforts to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology in schools and federal institutions.

Efforts to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology in schools and federal institutions. Gun Rights: Staunch defense of gun ownership rights and opposition to stricter gun control laws.

Government & Foreign Policy

“America First” Foreign Policy: An isolationist and non-interventionist approach to foreign affairs, although it supports a strong national defense and continued aid to Israel.

An isolationist and non-interventionist approach to foreign affairs, although it supports a strong national defense and continued aid to Israel. Skepticism of International Alliances: Criticism of international organizations like NATO, suggesting a preference for unilateral U.S. action.

Criticism of international organizations like NATO, suggesting a preference for unilateral U.S. action. Executive Power: A focus on strengthening presidential power over the executive branch and federal agencies, including making it easier to fire federal workers and placing loyalists in key positions (aligned with proposals like Project 2025).

A focus on strengthening presidential power over the executive branch and federal agencies, including making it easier to fire federal workers and placing loyalists in key positions (aligned with proposals like Project 2025). Distrust of Institutions: Rhetoric often includes attacks on the mainstream media, the judiciary, and the integrity of the electoral system.

“The antonym of fascism,” Marxist economist Paul M. Sweezy wrote in 1952, “is bourgeois democracy, not feudalism or socialism. Fascism is one of the political forms that capitalism may assume in the monopoly-imperialist phase.

It would behoove anyone/everyone to read: MAGA Ideology and the Trump Regime by John Bellamy Foster.

There ain’t no end to Israel or Jewish Ideology:

“Dark Enlightenment” thinker Curtis Yarvin, a neofascist close to both Michael Anton, Claremont senior fellow and a high-level Trump State Department appointee, and Vance (the MAGA heir apparent). Like Vance and Anton, Yarvin is heavily supported by Silicon Valley billionaire Thiel. Yarvin is also openly admired by Trump adviser and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen for his anti-democratic views.

Vance calls Yarvin, whom he has also referred to in friendly banter as a “fascist,” “my number one political influence.” In the MAGA world, Yarvin remains something of a shadowy figure, despite the fact that he has articulated the more reactionary strategies of the Trump regime. He is an ex-computer programmer and right-wing blogger, writing under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug and advocate of a “Dark Enlightenment” or neoreactionary movement (“NRx”).

Tucker Carlson devoted an entire show to interviewing Yarvin in 2021. He is best known for his anti-democracy arguments and insistence that the president can establish himself as a “national CEO” or even “dictator,” concentrating all power in the executive branch and superseding the legal system and the courts while shifting from an “oligarchical Congress” to a “monarchical president.” Americans, he insists, are “going to have to get over their dictator-phobia.”

Yarvin has weaponized J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, seeing the leftist elite or professional-managerial class as an “elf aristocracy,” the “lower-middle class” as “hobbits,” and “dark elves” like himself as defenders of the hobbits. Like Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, with whom he identifies, Yarvin sees himself as a proponent of MAGA; but, unlike Bannon, he deemphasizes the contradiction between the lower-middle class MAGA forces and the monopoly-capitalist billionaires at the top. Yarvin’s real allegiances are to the billionaires, rather than the lower-middle class.

Indeed, he denies that he is a real fascist, despite the fact that he has applied the fascist label to himself, characterizing himself rather as a more straightforward supporter of dictatorship (or monarchy), since he has absolute contempt for the masses. Nevertheless, Yarvin sardonically states, “frankly, Hitler reads a lot like me”—if, he acknowledges, more talented and more evil.

Widely seen as a largely underground figure who has helped game the system for Trump, Yarvin has provided the general plan for an imperial presidency. He argues that real power is held “oligarchically” (distinguished from the classical notion of oligarchy as based on wealth) by people who control the media and the universities, constituting the “Cathedral.” The Cathedral can only be toppled by a monarch or dictator, acting as a CEO. Once Trump was elected, Yarvin contended, he could purge the federal bureaucracy (what Yarvin calls “RAGE,” or retire all government employees) by claiming he had an electoral mandate allowing him to transgress the law and bring both the courts and Congress to heel. All court orders requiring the president to desist should be ignored. The mainstream media corporations and the universities should be closed down. In a podcast, Anton [Michael Anton is not Jewish; he is of Italian and Lebanese descent and has referred to himself as a Straussian who reveres his Jewish teacher, Harry Jaffa] said to Yarvin,

“You’re essentially advocating for someone to—age-old move—gain power lawfully through an election, and then exercise it unlawfully.”

Yarvin responded,

“It wouldn’t be unlawful. You’d simply declare a state of emergency in your inaugural address. The president could apply this to every state and take “over all law enforcement authorities.”

Like Anton, Yarvin declared to the president, “you’re going to be Caesar.”

We didn’t get into Laif’s Canadian world trials and tribulations, for sure, and there is vile writing against Laif — again, pro-pro Jewish and Israel Canadians == Read the Comments, as in below: The Line Between Anti-Racism and Racism Keeps Getting Fainter by Jonathan Kay

There are few politicians who’ve embraced the anti-racism movement more fervently than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. With great fanfare, his government has launched multiple programs intended to eradicate the “racism, discrimination, and xenophobia” that Trudeau describes as being a major contaminant within Canadian society. Alas, it has now been revealed that a major beneficiary of this Liberal anti-racism largesse is one of Canada’s most outspoken bigots, whose company was promised C$130,000 (about US$107,000) in public funds to mount a six-city national tour aimed at “building an anti-racism strategy” within the Canadian broadcasting industry. And the resulting scandal has become international news. The bigot in question is Laith Marouf, a fanatical Palestinian-rights activist and one-time campus firebrand whose activities I’ve been following, on and off, for two decades—beginning with his 2001 expulsion from Concordia University in Montreal. Marouf had attacked a campus security guard who’d been trying to help apprehend him for spray-painting anti-Israeli graffiti on a local building. Yet he was able to get the expulsion overturned, and even held on to his gig as VP Internal with the Concordia Student Union (CSU) executive, whose membership was then largely intertwined with a militant student group known as Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (of which Marouf would become Chapter Coordinator).

Edoardo luna

I’m an enraged critic of Zionism, and it’s difficult to comprehend how those supporting these baby-killers can justify their actions. The Palestinians have endured occupation, apartheid, land theft, the loss of their children, and the destruction of their homes and places of worship. What do you psychopathic individuals think will happen as a result? You selfish people continue to act like perpetual victims, crying about a Holocaust that occurred last century. You cling to that narrative to distract the world from the genocide you are actively perpetrating against the helpless Palestinian people. You’ve even vilified the loving and compassionate Pope. Shame on you for this callousness—you’re just a perfidious, cult-like bunch.

Connect to Laif. He’s smart, media savvy and in the heart of the hell Zionism and American Style Philosemitism have unleashed on his people.

Prisoners Of War

Christian Parenti? Son of Michael? Professor of economics at John Jay College, CUNY. His most recent book is Radical Hamilton.

Parenti, once a well-known leftist journalist, writes regularly for Compact. His columns have supported Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel as FBI director and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health. He has also written columns claiming that Trump is an anti-imperialist and that “‘Diversity’ Is a Ruling Class Ideology.” Since Trump’s reelection, Parenti has presented Trump and some of his department heads (Kennedy, Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence) as potential opponents of the “deep state” or surveillance-intelligence state, and thus in line with the left in this respect. However, this is a gross misperception of the nature of the Trump/MAGA regime itself, which has nothing to do with openness or democratic control, but which is establishing the basis for its own direct rule.

Here, the father Parenti: Different Strokes, man oh man!

[…] Israeli authorities rounded up hundreds of Palestinian political leaders, administrators, teachers, journalists, intellectuals, and anyone else who might provide leadership to the Palestinian community, holding them in “administrative detention” for years on end, without charges. In effect, they were hostages to Israeli rule. But throughout 1991, the US news media invariably referred to them as “prisoners,” not hostages. Arab resistance groups, however, had no prisoners; they held only “hostages.” As of 1992, Israel held fifty-three UN personnel as hostages; almost all were Arab employees for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The US media never labeled them as hostages. – Inventing Reality: The Politics of Mass Media, St. Martin’s Press Vintage (1986/2013), pp. 231–232

In a number of countries, such as South Africa, Zaire, Guatemala, Chile, Angola, and Haiti, where US policymakers have not always felt politically comfortable about committing American military personnel in noticeable numbers, Israel has been willing to do the dirty work in return for large sums of US aid and other special considerations. Likewise in countries such as Nicaragua (with the contras), El Salvador, Namibia, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bolivia, Israeli military personnel have worked as advisors in counterinsurgency. According to one Israeli writer: “Consider any third-world area that has been a trouble spot in the past 10 years and you will discover Israeli officers and weapons implicated in the conflict — supporting American interests and helping in what they call ‘the defense of the West.’” – The Sword and the Dollar: Imperialism, Revolution and the Arms Race, St. Martin’s Press (1989), pp. 55

The Soldier (1982). The Soviet KGB threatens to blow up half the western world’s petroleum supply with a nuclear device it planted in Saudi Arabia — unless the Israelis evacuate the West Bank in forty-eight hours. The Israelis refuse to budge. This upsets the U.S. president, who then decides to nuke the West Bank in order to vacate it and thereby save Western oil. The KGB are everywhere, having penetrated the highest reaches of the CIA itself. Luckily, a CIA counterterrorist team, who look like Young Republicans, side with the Israelis and refuse to knuckle under. They go in and kick Russkie ass. Moral of the story: Don’t be led around by the spineless politicians in Washington. (Better to be led around by the tough ones in Jerusalem and Langley, Virginia.) Give the Soviet aggressors the only thing they understand: a bullet in the belly and a gun butt in the face. – Make-Believe Media: The Politics of Entertainment, St. Martin’s Press (1992), pp. 46

Source: Michael Parenti — A few words on Palestine

*Israeli public relations officials considered developing a “geofencing campaign” alongside an evangelical consulting company called “Show Faith by Works,” according to reporting from Haaretz. The project would map every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado, track worshippers’ mobile devices during services, and later target them with ads portraying Palestinians as terrorists and Hamas sympathizers. Filings describe it as “the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history,” seeking to reach 8 million churchgoers and 4 million Christian students.

[A technologist with the Israeli military’s Matzpen operational data and applications unit works at his station, at an Israel Defense Force base in Ramat Gan, Israel]

All part of the plan, with the Minyan in his Cabinet and under the covers, those Jewish people utilizing their billion$ and million$, running THE PLAN!

The USS Gerald R. Ford joins warships in Latin America and the Caribbean as the Trump administration ramps up its drug war. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the US buildup is designed to drive him from power.

Drones, satellites, radar, spies, bio-weapons, and the weapons of the Jewish Media Moguls. Nah, Jews are not above all humanity, but they are chosen in the minds of religious fops, and supremacists in all sense of the term’s connotation, and, alas, they (Mossad) got the golden shower tapes and all those pedophilia ones, too.

The Ford carrier can hold more than 75 military aircraft, including fighter planes like the F-18 Super Hornet.

Ford and three destroyers will join seven other ships in the Caribbean, including three carrying a Marine Expeditionary Unit of thousands of troops.

Gaza and Palestine have always been the litmus test, the stress test, the pressure point test to see just how weak an opposition to the genocide and extrajudicial murders done in our name would be/can be/ are. Do you care about Nigerians? Venezuelans? Mexicans, even with a Jewish Presidente in the Palace?

Iran? Tehran is out of water, man.

Oh, that Jewish British Leader: Disraeli’s solution tested in the Mediterranean. Cartoon from Punch magazine 1878.

Soon to be a landless people, Palestinians: Since the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023, Israel’s control of the West Bank has increased. Palestinians in the occupied territory are having their land confiscated at unprecedented rates.

And, so, those bloody crazies of the right-wing-nut variety, the Trumpists of our times? They Hate Consumers, like Glosser-Miller HATES immigrants.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Donald Trump has dropped nearly two dozen consent orders that regulated banks and lenders accused of violations such as redlining and illegal overdraft fees.

The orders had targeted companies including Citibank, U.S. Bank and Toyota Motor Credit Corporation. Citibank’s order addressed alleged discrimination against Armenian-American customers, while U.S. Bank was cited for reportedly illegally freezing unemployment benefit prepaid cards. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation was accused of preventing borrowers from canceling expensive loan bundles.

The consent orders had required companies to compensate affected consumers and take steps to prevent future violations.

“This is completely unprecedented,” Shennan Kavanagh, director of litigation at the National Consumer Law Center, told NewsNation. She said the dismissals cover “a wide range of long-standing, systemic and extremely harmful practices that impacted hard-working families and consumers across the country.”

Advocates have warned that with the orders dropped, consumers will have weaker protections against corporate wrongdoing in the future, heightening the risk of a financial crisis.

Listen to Laif and I talk, and it was broadcast on KYAQ Jan. 21, 2026, and the lingo and emphasis we both make in the show, well, definitely against the Israeli and Jewish Game of Lies, Hate, Banning, Censoring, and more.

[Tens of thousands celebrate Hamas ‘victory’ rally as exiled leader returns]

