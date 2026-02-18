On Marriage

Culture, population, and quality of life

Marriage is the cornerstone of a healthy society, and children are the conduit to the future.

Introduction

For the first time in modern American history, we are quietly entering an era in which having children is no longer the cultural default. The United States now sits well below replacement-level fertility, and each generation, absent immigration, will be smaller than the one before it. This fact is often discussed in purely economic terms: labor shortages, aging populations, entitlement systems, and GDP projections. But fertility is not merely a statistical problem or an economic variable. It reflects how people live, marry, work, and support one another. It reflects whether young adults believe that building a family is possible, affordable, and socially valued.

In public debate, falling fertility is usually treated as a technical issue to be solved with tax credits, subsidies, or immigration policy. Those tools matter, but they miss the deeper question: why are so many young people delaying marriage, postponing children, or opting out of family formation altogether? Fertility patterns do not exist in isolation. They are downstream of cultural expectations, economic pressures, educational pathways, and the presence, or absence, of extended family and community support. When marriages are delayed, when young couples are geographically scattered from their families, and when the burdens of raising children fall on isolated nuclear households, fertility predictably declines.

This essay is not simply about increasing birth rates. In fact, it questions whether perpetual population growth should even be treated as an unquestioned national objective. Instead, it examines the conditions under which families form, marriages endure, and communities remain stable. It asks whether the United States should reconsider the assumptions that have shaped its social and economic policies for decades: that young adults must leave home to succeed, that childbearing should be delayed as long as possible, and that economic vitality depends on an ever-expanding population.

If fertility is to rise, or even stabilize, it will not happen through slogans or subsidies alone. It will happen when young people can realistically imagine building families without isolation, when extended families and communities once again share the burdens of early childrearing, and when marriage and parenthood are treated as honorable and achievable paths rather than risky detours.

The discussion that follows explores how fertility, marriage, community structure, and cultural expectations intersect, and why rebuilding those foundations may matter more than any single policy lever.

Fertility

The total fertility rate in the United States is currently about 1.6 births per woman, based on recent national data.

In developed countries such as the United States, the fertility rate required to maintain a stable population in the absence of immigration is approximately 2.1 births per woman. This replacement level accounts for normal mortality and the fact that not all children survive to reproductive age. A fertility rate below this threshold means each generation is smaller than the previous one.

Because the U.S. fertility rate remains well below replacement level, the native-born population will gradually decline over time if immigration is excluded and fertility rates remain unchanged. Even when immigrant births are included, overall U.S. fertility is still below replacement. Without immigration, population aging will accelerate, the ratio of working-age adults to retirees will shrink, and long-term population decline will become unavoidable.

In short, current U.S. fertility is not at replacement level. The country’s population stability and growth over recent decades has mainly relied on immigration. Because it has experienced very low fertility rates and population momentum of its native-born people.

Population momentum:

Population growth depends not only on how many children people have, but on when those children are born. Two families can have the same number of children and still produce very different population outcomes purely because of the timing of births. Earlier marriage and earlier childbearing shorten the length of a generation, allowing more generations to fit into the same span of time. This effect, known as population momentum, can significantly amplify population growth even when fertility rates are modest.

Consider two identical couples, each with exactly two children. In the first scenario, the couple has both children by age twenty. In the second, the couple has both children by age thirty-five. In both cases, the parents fully replace themselves, and fertility is identical.

Over a sixty-year period, the early-childbearing scenario produces substantially more generational overlap than the later-childbearing scenario. Families that begin childbearing by age twenty can fit roughly four generations into that timeframe, while those that wait until age thirty-five fit only about two. As a result, the early-starting population can be roughly twice as large at any given moment, despite identical family size. The population grows faster not because people are having more children, but because generations are turning over more quickly.

When this timing difference is applied across an entire society rather than a single family, the effects compound rapidly. Earlier marriage and earlier births lead to more overlapping generations, a larger working-age population at any given time, and a broader base for subsequent generations. This is why populations can continue to grow even when the average family size is close to the replacement level. The tempo of reproduction, not just the total number of births, plays a decisive role in shaping long-term demographic trends.

Younger marriages

If the USA truly wants to increase the fertility rate, and that is an IF (as I will get to later), the best way is to encourage young women not go to college or to defer college or a trade school, marry early, and have children early. Instead of penalizing women for entering college or the workforce later in life, they could be encouraged to do so via financial and societal incentives. For example, young women of childbearing age could have free daycare while attending classes, or more online classes could be made available to women with children. Or to set up programs that allow young women to attend college or trade school part-time.

Women should not be looked down upon for having children early, instead society should honor them. Successfully running a household, including cooking, cleaning, saving money, teaching and caring for children, washing clothes, etc., is one of the most challenging and complex careers a woman and a young couple can embark upon. Yet it is also one of the most important and fulfilling responsibilities of our lifetimes.

Extended families and churches can play a decisive role in whether young couples with children merely survive or actually succeed. What they provide is not abstract “support,” but concrete reductions in stress, risk, and isolation during the most fragile years of family formation. If young people know they have such support, they are more likely to start a family.

Extended families help first by sharing the practical load. Childcare from grandparents, aunts, or older siblings gives parents breathing room to work, sleep, and recover physically and emotionally. Even small, routine help, such as watching a baby for an hour, picking up from school, and preparing meals during illness, dramatically reduces burnout. Financially, extended families often provide support through shared housing, temporary loans, or pooled resources, reducing the pressure that money stress places on young marriages.

Instead of encouraging young folk to attend college far away, never to return to the support of the extended family, what about parents encouraging young people to stay close to the family? Online classes, trade schools, entering the family business, or learning a trade are all options that can help keep families together and create close extended families.

Older relatives have faced many of the same challenges, such as their children’s infancy, sleepless nights, marital ups and downs, and career sacrifices. Their stories help normalize these struggles and remind young parents that such difficulties are just phases, not failures. Equally important, families serve as inspiring models of lasting commitment by demonstrating how marriages can withstand stress, conflict, and tough times. This quiet example fosters patience and the importance of working through issues rather than giving up.

All of this should be normalized, not treated as an anomaly.