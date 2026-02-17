Fulfillment

by J.S. O’Keefe / February 17th, 2026

He repeats it with patient conviction to anyone who will stand still long enough: you enter this world without a shirt on your back, and you depart the same way. If there is food on your plate three times a day and cloth against your skin, you have already received more than you deserve and ought to keep quiet. He delivers this as a law of nature, as if all other human cravings were character flaws.

People nod when he speaks. They say he must be a man of rare spirituality, an upright figure who moves among us as though he’s already forgiven our everyday sins.

What we also know: he owns the supermarket on the corner where the fluorescent lights whir from dawn until midnight. Two restaurants whose menus expand each year. A department store in the mall where people wander for hours, filling carts with things they didn’t know they needed.

If there’s a word he’d choose for himself, it would be this: enlightened.

